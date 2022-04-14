 Bosque Brewing Co. to convert SF location to Restoration Pizza - Albuquerque Journal

Bosque Brewing Co. to convert SF location to Restoration Pizza

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

Bosque Brewing Company will convert its Santa Fe Railyard location into a Restoration Pizza, which is part of their brand. (Courtesy of Ethan Bazner/Bosque Brewing Co.

Bosque Brewing Company plans to make some changes to its Santa Fe business operations.

Chief executive officer and co-owner Gabe Jensen said in an interview Thursday morning that the company plans to convert its Market Station Public House at the Santa Fe Railyard location from a taproom to a Restoration Pizza. Jensen said they were already on the fence about whether to open a taproom or the pizza joint in Santa Fe and had finally landed on a taproom. They opened in October of 2020.

“For one thing, we think opening during the pandemic hurt our momentum,” he said. “There is also a lot of competition there (The Railyard). We wanted to rethink how we are going about it.”

Jensen said they also see a lot of potential in the growth of their pizza brand. It will we be the second Restoration Pizza location for the company, which opened its first pizzeria in April of 2019 at the Journal Center.

Bosque established the restaurant with the goal of providing employment for people living with mental and physical disabilities, and plan to use the same model at the Santa Fe location. Jensen said about 36% of the staff at the Albuquerque location have a mental or physical disability.

The Railyard taproom will be open until at least the end of this month and hopefully reopen in early June.

“We need time to convert the kitchen,” he said. “We have a very specific layout we need.”

In addition to pizza, they will serve nachos, salads and Bosque beer. The reopening will come with a small rebranding for Restoration Pizza. It will get a new logo and color scheme.

It’s not the end of Santa Fe taprooms for Bosque though. Jensen said they are planning to open a new location on Cerrillos Road next to Dion’s Pizza in the near future.

Bosque has not been a company afraid to shift gears. It opened its first taproom and brewery in 2012 inside a tiny office space off Alameda Boulevard. It slowly expanded the space, which was near Balloon Fiesta Park, and quickly became a popular stop for craft beer lovers. Seven years later, owners decided to close that location, which was still attracting large crowds, and go in a different direction. It opened Restoration Pizza, shifted its headquarters to Rio Rancho and opened a location in Bernalillo, where it moved brewing operations.

They also have a location in Nob Hill and two locations in Las Cruces and are poised to open a another taproom this June in the Northeast Heights on Eubank, south of Spain. The Heights location has been planned for a few years but was delayed because of the pandemic. In addition to a patio, it will have a large grassy area for outdoor games and lounging.

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Bosque Brewing Co. to convert SF location to Restoration Pizza

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'PIVOT' showcases a balance between traditional, contemporary Native art
Arts
At the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, ... At the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 'PIVOT' is comprised of over 135 skateboard decks from Native artists.
2
Marble says cheers to 14 years
Arts
The brewery will release Hoppy Birthdaze ... The brewery will release Hoppy Birthdaze Hazy DIPA.
3
Bosque Brewing Co. to convert SF location to Restoration ...
Arts
The Railyard taproom will be open ... The Railyard taproom will be open until at least the end of this month and hopefully reopen in early June.
4
Meow Wolf Foundation forms, names executive director
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf is about building and ... Meow Wolf is about building and sustaining a community. The Santa Fe-based artist collective announced the formation of the Meow Wolf Foundation and Julie ...
5
Marble says cheers to 14 years
Arts
The brewery will release Hoppy Birthdaze ... The brewery will release Hoppy Birthdaze Hazy DIPA.
6
ABQ Open Space Visitor Center hosts 'Across the Board'
Arts
Artist Mary Lambert will show her ... Artist Mary Lambert will show her work 'Across the Board: Intersecting with Nature' at the ABQ Open Space Visitor Center through July 2. Lambert ...
7
NMPhil hosts pianist Michelle Cann on April 23
Arts
The New Mexico Philharmonic will host ... The New Mexico Philharmonic will host pianist Michelle Cann performing Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue and Florence Price's Piano Concerto at Popejoy Hall at 6 ...
8
Rose of Sharon grows well in Albuquerque
Arts
Hibiscus syriacus, or rose of Sharon, ... Hibiscus syriacus, or rose of Sharon, is defined as a deciduous shrub (drops its leaves each autumn) that can easily grow to a height ...
9
Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito return for a mystery on ...
Arts
Anne Hillerman will discuss 'The Sacred ... Anne Hillerman will discuss 'The Sacred Bridge: A Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito Novel' at several events in New Mexico.