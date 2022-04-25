Scavenging for Shade

Though Albuquerque is a mile high, it can still get pretty hot in July.

With summer rapidly approaching, avoiding excessive heat is crucial to enjoying the hotter months.

If your outdoor space doesn’t have a roof, how will you keep yourself shaded from the scorching Southwestern heat?

One simple option to consider is investing in an umbrella.

A typical patio umbrella can cost $50 at your local Lowes, Home Depot or Walmart.

Umbrellas are cheaper than awnings and can make for a great leisure spot in your backyard.

However, unlike an umbrella, an awning can also provide a bit of shelter if it rains.

“The wind is a huge factor, so a lot of our products are produced to block the sun and the wind,” said Sara Maul, who works for Albuquerque and Santa Fe Awning.

While umbrellas are much cheaper, purchasing a good awning can leave you set for years.

“It is something that you can have installed and then it will stay up you know, for many seasons,” Maul said. ” So even if they are pretty expensive, it is something that you can have put up in its place and then you can replace the fabric usually many years down the road.”

Awnings can also make for a placeholder while you wait for your trees to grow.

“A lot of customers we find will put awnings up or shade sails instead of a tree or while their tree is growing. So by the time their tree can provide shade, the fabric needs to be replaced and they can choose to do so or not,” she said.

She said their stores sell both commercial and home awnings.

Necessary luxury

“A typical window awning is nice because it changes the facade of your house or business as we can add logos and it will keep the sun off the windows,” Maul said. “In the Southwest we try to cover the whole window so when the sun sets it doesn’t go under an awning.”

Certain awnings even allow you to adjust them remotely.

“There is the basic shade in the awnings and solar screens, but you can also motorize as we have a system called Tahoma which links to your Google so you can operate your awnings from anywhere in the world with your smartphone,” Maul said. “So that is a luxury part of it, but you know in America an awning is considered a luxury while in Europe it is considered a necessity.”

Though America and Europe share many similarities, awning usage is where they differ.

“In America, swamp coolers and air conditioners are considered a necessity while in Europe they are considered a luxury,” Maul said.

America tends to be both hotter and colder than Europe while Europe’s climate has a more consistent range.

“More people in Europe use awnings and fabric as it adds shade and color to homes before they go to something like evaporative coolers or air conditioners,” Maul said. “You can effectively cool your house many degrees using fabric instead of electricity and water.”

Screens, sails

There are other alternatives to chill out.

Rader Awning is offering shade sails for $500 and if you grew up in the Southwest, you likely played under one.

Rader Awning’s cloths are square, triangular or rectangular in shape and are able to block a significant portion of UV radiation.

Though most stores typically do not post their prices online, they usually offer a free estimate to prospective customers.

Another option to invest in is a solar screen.

“The Santa Fe patio wind and solar screen can be left down year round or can be retracted if someone needs to,” Maul said. “A lot of times people will put them up and leave them up year round because you still can have your view as it has a 95% block but there’s a 5% openness.”

Solar screens usually cost a few hundred dollars and can help increase your home’s energy efficiency.

“You still have a view but it blocks the wind and the sun on your patio or you can put them directly over windows and still see out,” Maul said.

“The screen is very productive for the warmer months.”