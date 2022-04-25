Water therapy

After a long, difficult day, just the thought of easing into a steaming hot tub already begins to ease the stress and tension.

That’s what Chris Kakos of Hot Spring Spas tells his potential customers.

“The main thing, in general, is they’re therapeutic,” he said. “The science behind it is when your core body temperature reaches 102 degrees, your body starts to simulate a fever. And that’s when a lot of healing things are going on.”

It may sound counter-intuitive, but to Kakos, it makes sense.

“Getting your body to simulate a fever means increased blood flow and more oxygen going around your body,” he said. “And the buoyancy. Your body is about 80% of its body weight in water so it really helps people with arthritis.”

According to webMB.com, Kakos is not just chucking a sales pitch.

“The heat widens blood vessels, which sends nutrient-rich blood throughout your body,” according to webMD. “Warm water also brings down swelling and loosens tight muscles. And the water’s buoyancy takes weight off painful joints.”

Additionally, “A dip in the hot tub might also help your mental state. Research shows they can promote relaxation and ease stress,” the website said.

And that can help promote better sleeping, Kakos said.

“They help you get to sleep quicker,” he said. “You basically have a longer REM-period of sleep, when your body is regenerating. So it’s not only good for aching joints and sore muscles, but it gives you a better sleep at night. There’s a big difference when your head hits the pillow and when you actually fall asleep. You fall asleep quicker, have a better quality sleep in general and that obviously makes you feel better.”

Family experience

There are also hidden benefits for families, said Max Gervais, vice president of CareFREE Hot Tubs and Swim Spas.

“If they’re coming to see me, they’ve already been thinking about a real quality of life improvement,” he said. “No matter what age, if you get in the hot tub, it’s going make you feel better. It definitely improves your life.”

But in addition to those health benefits, using a hot tub has become a true family experience, Gervais said.

“It’s really good family time,” he said. “I’ve been able to get my kids in there and get them away from their devices. And so many times, just unsolicited, they’ll say, ‘Guess what I did today.’ It is really a great time to talk.”

There can be drawbacks to hot tubs, as well, as the moist atmosphere is the perfect breeding ground for germs if the tub is not kept properly clean.

But with the advent of ozone technology for cleaning, today’s hot tubs are ridiculously simple to maintain, Gervais said.

“They’re super easy to maintain nowadays,” he said. “An ozonator is the most important thing for sanitizing the system. I’ve created a one-page sheet to follow and if you’re spending more than five minutes a week maintaining your hot tub, than you need to call me because something is wrong.”

Ozone injected into hot tub water helps sanitize it by destroying most of the inherent bacteria and viruses, while also helping to break down body oils and other biodegradable materials to keep the water pure and clear, he said.

This also creates a significant reduction in the use of necessary chemicals like chlorine and bromine, Kakos said.

Price range

Hot Springs Spas generally run from $7,500 to $17,000, he said.

And that includes all the installation.

“We do all of that,” he said. “We set it up, bring a cover, steps, water care kit. Cover lift.”

And electrical costs vary depending on how well insulated it is, but he estimates it costs about 50 cents a day to operate one of his tubs.

Costs for CareFREE tubs can run from $7,000 to into the $20,000 range, Gervais said, but the average is generally between $10,000 and $14,000.

Hot tubs are basically “vessels of hot water, and massage machines,” Gervais said. “You can get a pretty basic one with 15 jets to tubs with 90. On that one you need the power to back that up so it has three pumps. An average tub is 7-foot by 7-foot with one lay-down seat and 50 jets.”