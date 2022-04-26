Editorial: City councilor isn’t the one who has to answer for 911 calls

The question isn’t whether City Councilor Louie Sanchez calls 911 too much. It’s whether police are responding in time to prevent serious crimes and save lives. But you wouldn’t know that based on the recent dismissive tone of the Albuquerque Police Department.

Sanchez, who served 25 years with APD before taking office in January, has been pressing city officials about why officers weren’t dispatched after a recent 911 call in which Sanchez reported a man at a gas station hitting another man with the butt of a gun and pointing the gun.

Rather than immediately dispatching officers, the 911 operator said she was setting up a “be on the look out.” Meanwhile, the report of a man pointing and striking another man with a gun got no response for about 50 minutes. When officers finally arrived, surprise, they found nothing suspicious. APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos acknowledged Sanchez’s March 26 call should have been considered a priority one or two since it included a gun.

“Ideally, they would have dispatched officers, gone to the scene,” he said. “Ideally, they would have victim information, or they could have met with Mr. Sanchez to get more information.”

Ideally? A man is reportedly threatening another man with a gun – in a city that had a record number of homicides last year – and “ideally” police would respond? Gallegos adds Sanchez may have confused 911 by saying he didn’t want an officer to contact him, then saying he did. But that doesn’t alter the initial message that a person with a gun was striking another.

APD could have acknowledged a mistake and assured the public the operator got additional training or acknowledged APD has difficulty answering calls in a timely manner due to a shortage of officers. Instead, APD tried to deflect, providing call logs showing Sanchez called 911 or 242-COPS on 11 different days between June 2021 and the end of March. The clear insinuation? He complains. A lot. But Sanchez was elected in part because of his APD background and ability to cut through the bureaucracy.

Sanchez owns two Allstate Insurance offices, one at Central Avenue and 61st. He’s reported witnessing a fight in progress involving a stabbing, suspected drug dealing and prostitution, all of which have been known to occur frequently on Central Avenue. Police with one voice encourage the public to be their eyes and ears and report suspicious activity, but turn around and then imply Sanchez does it too much. We hope APD doesn’t hold other business owners in such contempt.

“If they’re all legitimate emergencies, that’s quite a bit for that period of time,” Gallegos said. “The concern is we don’t want him tying up the line for anyone else who does have a legitimate emergency.”

Nearly a dozen calls over a 10-month period doesn’t appear all that unusual for a Central Avenue business inundated with crime and public nuisances. Then again, Sanchez has been critical of Chief Harold Medina and APD response times, frequently bringing up his calls to 911 and 242-COPS at council meetings. That apparently is rubbing City Hall the wrong way. Officers were eventually dispatched to Sanchez’s March 26 call after he called a secure line of the director of the Emergency Communications Center. That, too, rubbed APD the wrong way.

Gallegos says “it’s impossible” to know if Sanchez’s calls were legitimate or “what his intentions were.” He also says it’s concerning on a couple of Sanchez’s calls he can be heard arguing with 911. Doesn’t that happen every day? No one calls 911 because they’re having a good day and says “no, I’ll wait. Please take your time.”

Sanchez believes calls are getting downgraded from highest priority to not requiring officers be dispatched. As the city struggles with a crime crisis and officer openings, that’s a legitimate concern of many. Council services are correct in wanting an audit of 911 emergency response times; hard data should elevate the discussion beyond this blame game.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.