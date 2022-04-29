 Cougar still attacks AND stays in his home - Albuquerque Journal

Cougar still attacks AND stays in his home

By ABQJournal News Staff

Last in a four-part series.

Mary Beth was committed to bringing out the best in “Cougar,” not to mention her own safety. Getting perforated on her way out the door had never been on her bucket list. On my advice, she purchased some challenging food-dispensing toys that she loaded with tasty canned food. Allowing her cat to get good and hungry ahead of her departures made it easy. He attacked those simulated rodent carcasses with a vengeance, leaving his caring, calculating caretaker free to get herself gussied up for a rousing game of pinochle in the recreation room. So far, so good. But she still had to get out alive.

Like all self-respecting predators, Cougar found erratic movement impossible to resist. Browsing local pet supply stores and the internet (petlinkssystem.com/play) Mary Beth found a battery operated toy that drove her inveterate feline hunter mad with desire. Using it only for her departures, she retrieved it from its hiding place, switched it on behind the couch and sashayed out the door. Meanwhile, Cougar was too busy pouncing on his mechanical victim to notice. The fear and bloodshed had ended.

Cougar had only been who he was, a cat with unmet needs. Relinquishing him would have been a tragedy for him and for Mary Beth. She loved him, so she engaged her natural empathy to derail his suffering, and hers. By realizing that his needs were different, she could treat him like a cat. She also had a good story to tell while the cards were being dealt.

Just like anybody with a vexing problem Mary Beth had hoped for a simple, quick fix for putting her cat’s aggression to an end. I made it clear that a food toy distraction, followed by the appearance of simulated prey, would have to precede her exit every day for the rest of Cougar’s life with her. Only a brain transplant would cure him of being a cat. (Veterinary behaviorist humor.)

Indoor cats need every bit of environmental enrichment we can muster. There is much more on my website, drjeffnichol.com/pet-behavior/.

GET ONLINE PET HELP: For help with behavior problems, you can sign up for a Zoom Group Conference on my website, drjeffnichol.com.

Dr. Jeff Nichol is a residency-trained veterinary behaviorist. He provides consultations in person and in groups via Zoom (505-792-5131). Each week, he shares a blog and a Facebook Live video to help bring out the best in pets and their people. Sign up at no charge at drjeffnichol.com. Post pet questions on facebook.com/drjeffnichol or by mail to 4000 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Cougar still attacks AND stays in his home

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Cougar still attacks AND stays in his home
ABQnews Seeker
Simulated prey appears to be key ... Simulated prey appears to be key to letting his caretaker leave the house unscathed
2
Big US energy transmission projects closer to approval
ABQnews Seeker
Developments have the potential to move ... Developments have the potential to move 10,000MW of wind and solar power
3
Saturday morning a cappella singing
ABQnews Seeker
Quintessence choral group organizing event at ... Quintessence choral group organizing event at Hyder Park
4
166 homes gone, high winds feared
ABQnews Seeker
Evacuees mourn losses as they learn ... Evacuees mourn losses as they learn impact of fire
5
State Police identify officer shot in the East Mountains ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shooting occurred after a pursuit in ... Shooting occurred after a pursuit in which the suspect rammed the o
6
State Police detail fatal shooting of NC homicide suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Passing driver helped NMSP officer detain ... Passing driver helped NMSP officer detain man
7
Bashir sentenced to 3 years in separate case
ABQnews Seeker
He pleaded no contest in December ... He pleaded no contest in December 2019 to shooting at/from a motor vehicle and contributin
8
Ethics agency reaches settlement with Rep. Louis
ABQnews Seeker
Payment of $250 represents the maximum ... Payment of $250 represents the maximum allowable fine
9
Court dismisses 35-year suit against NM
ABQnews Seeker
Case centered on state services for ... Case centered on state services for people with developmental disabilities