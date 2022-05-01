Let’s teach the facts without using some racist political lens

Slavery, Jim Crow, the Trail of Tears and internment camps – all of this is part of American history. Intersectionality, institutional racism and inequity – these are all components of Critical Race Theory.

History is a presentation of facts about the past – the good, the bad and the ugly. CRT, on the other hand, is a political viewpoint that organizes individuals into two different groups – those who are oppressed and those who are oppressors. I am not sure if the Journal and the New Mexican are missing this point intentionally, or if they are simply unaware that the teaching of Critical Race Theory causes racial division, resentment and anger.

I realize COVID-19 has consumed so much of our attention over the past several years, but I’m sure everyone can recall the awful riots that took place across the nation in 2019 and 2020. Is that what we want for New Mexico?

Teaching all facets of history is appropriate, but indoctrinating children with the false premise that past American sins determine the individual outcomes of those who are alive today, based simply on their skin color, is toxic and divisive. More than that – it’s a big, fat lie.

I believe in teaching students about the historical injustices Americans have inflicted. Teaching unaltered historical facts will help keep us from repeating injustices of the past. What I’m opposed to is teaching the false historical narrative that America’s system is racist at its core.

I remember something about America going to war with itself to eradicate slavery and millions of white Americans laying down their lives to give freedom to enslaved African Americans. No other country in world history fought a Civil War quite like this. However, CRT pushes the narrative that America is more racist than ever by moving the goalposts. We’ve done away with the attainable pursuit of equality for the unattainable utopia of equity.

We’ve also done away with the “I Have a Dream” speech, where Dr. Martin Luther King was looking forward to the day when his four small children would be judged by “the content of their character” rather than by the color of their skin, and we have traded it for the CRT agenda where everyone must be judged by the color of their skin, regardless of their character.

I don’t believe our country is systemically racist, but, even where racism and racists do exist in America, you can still achieve success, regardless of other people hoping for your failure. This is what my father and mother taught me, and it’s what I have taught my children. Now, my children should be allowed to teach this to my grandchildren without the Public Education Department’s interference.

PED’s new standards require school curriculum to include the following: “Analyze the patterns of colonization, exploration, destruction, and creation that came with the occupation of the Americas by Spaniards,” and “Demonstrate an understanding of how inequity throughout U.S. History and its connection to conflict that arises today.”

For years, we’ve been told Hispanics are helpless victims who are too dumb to get a driver’s license, but, suddenly, Hispanics are now guilty of oppression because of what the Conquistadors did 400 years ago.

In reality, being labeled as either an oppressor or a victim depends entirely on the false premise of, when your skin color is too dark, you don’t have any self-determination or personal agency.

I abhor the thought of my grandchildren believing they are either victims or oppressors. As a Hispanic who is married to a Native American, I won’t allow this false narrative to go unchallenged.