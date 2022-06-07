June is National Safety Month-let’s focus on gun safety

New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence (NMPGV) was created after the Sandy Hook shooting. Almost 10 years later, we stand here again facing another horrible gun violence tragedy. For decades, so many people in our country have worked tirelessly to end gun violence, only to see more people killed every day, more mass shootings of people of color and more classrooms of children killed.

Leaders across this country and here in New Mexico need to come together to work out a common-sense way to protect our families. The time is now to support the child access protection bill, which NMPGV introduced many sessions ago. In addition to creating and advocating for the child access protection bill, we wrote a bill that would fund an Office of Gun Violence Prevention in the Department of Health. A designated Office of Gun Violence Prevention would make it possible for us to literally and figuratively stop the bleeding. It would produce holistic solutions that analyze and actually solve the problems we face by employing both an equity and a public health lens. If done correctly, such an office would serve as a clearinghouse that focuses on the intersection of gun violence with racism, domestic violence, mental health, housing insecurity, drug and alcohol issues as well as poverty. At the same time, an Office of Gun Violence Prevention would be instrumental in efficiently enforcing the laws that are already on the books.

In June and every month thereafter, we need to focus on urgency and be proactive about prevention, enforcement, behavioral health resources and finding comprehensive solutions to this public health crisis that is plaguing our nation.

NMPGV is always going to advocate for solutions and gun violence prevention so we can be an example for the rest of the country in showing our people we care about their safety and the safety of their children. Please join us in attending an important event New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence and the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office are sponsoring:

National Gun Buyback Day – Guns for Gardens: On June 11 people can bring unwanted working guns to La Mesa Presbyterian Church from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Those guns will be dismantled on-site and later forged into garden tools. This Guns for Gardens event will give all participants free gift cards when you donate your gun.