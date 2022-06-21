 Medicare REACH program reaches into our pockets - Albuquerque Journal

Medicare REACH program reaches into our pockets

By Dr. William Orr / retired albuquerque geriatrician

Traditional Medicare is at serious risk. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is conducting a little known and understood trial program implemented by the Trump administration and renamed REACH under the Biden administration. This program plans to privatize Medicare by 2030. All of this is happening largely outside of public view, without seniors’ consent, and without any oversight from Congress.

The stated goal of the REACH program is to reduce costs and increase the quality of Medicare. However, the key concern about these privatization efforts is that REACH allows private entities – unnecessary third-party middlemen – to siphon off significantly more money from limited Medicare dollars that should be spent directly on seniors’ health care rather than being redirected to private profits. REACH organizations can have a variety of for-profit organizations as partners, from private insurers to publicly traded companies, even venture capitalists, all who have an incentive to put profits first.

The Medicare program covers 44 million seniors – 15% of the U.S. population. Since 2008, private programs like Medicare Advantage (MA), currently cost Medicare an astonishing $143 billion more than traditional Medicare and are now driving health insurers’ record profits and costing taxpayers more money. While MA plans are required to spend at least 85% of premiums on health services, REACH partners have no such limit and are able to take a higher portion of any excess they don’t spend on health care services. Although administrative costs for traditional Medicare are about 4%, the REACH program allows up to 35% of Medicare premiums to be taken as profits.

REACH also fundamentally changes the relationship established under traditional Medicare where seniors can see any provider who takes Medicare and no prior authorization of care is required. Under REACH, when primary care providers (PCPs) agree to become a part of the program, seniors in those PCPs’ practices who are covered by traditional Medicare are automatically enrolled in the REACH program without the seniors’ consent. Medicare then pays the REACH organization, and REACH pays the providers their contracted rate and then assumes decision-making authority on the seniors’ care. Essentially, the REACH program adds unnecessary third-party interference in the doctor-patient relationship with a financial incentive to restrict care to seniors in order to maximize profits for these third-party private entities.

REACH is wrong for seniors who have contributed to Medicare so their health care will be covered. No entity should profit by siphoning off your or your loved one’s hard-earned Medicare funds.

If you agree the REACH experiment must be ended, we urge you to write or call your congressional delegation and President Biden and demand that they discontinue this trial program as it will do nothing to improve the health of seniors or reduce the cost of Medicare.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Medicare REACH program reaches into our pockets

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Blame city shortcuts, not neighbors, for Gateway delays
From the newspaper
Rules are rules; it was never ... Rules are rules; it was never supposed to be easy to ruin a neighborhood
2
Editorial: Pot lawsuit shows need for federal-level clarity
Editorials
New Mexico medical insurers are in ... New Mexico medical insurers are in a Catch-22. On the one hand, marijuana remains ...
3
Word's out: Come to ABQ if you're a homeless ...
From the newspaper
Violence, drug dealing rampant in camps ... Violence, drug dealing rampant in camps as shelter beds lie empty
4
Editorial: Otero commissioners disregarded voters
Editorials
When it came time last week ... When it came time last week to put up or shut up, Otero County's three commissioners had no ca ...
5
Medicare REACH program reaches into our pockets
From the newspaper
Feds should kill trial that just ... Feds should kill trial that just siphons off health care dollars
6
Immediate San Juan-related utility rate relief recommended
ABQnews Seeker
PRC may order PNM to provide ... PRC may order PNM to provide customer credit when coal plant closes
7
Lawmakers weigh fallout of NM election certification drama
2022 election
Jeers of 'cowards,' 'traitors' are hurled ... Jeers of 'cowards,' 'traitors' are hurled at some commissioners casting votes
8
Homicide victim 'had a huge heart'
ABQnews Seeker
Teens charged with beating Portales man Teens charged with beating Portales man
9
KAFB dedicates dorms to airmen
ABQnews Seeker
A Tuskegee airman and other airmen ... A Tuskegee airman and other airmen who died in Afghanistan and Vietnam are now memorialized on dormitories at Kirtland Air Force Base. The base ...