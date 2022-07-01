 Boom! How to help your pets on July 4 - Albuquerque Journal

Boom! How to help your pets on July 4

By Dr. Jeff Nichol/For the Journal

Startled by earsplitting blasts, many pets will endure almost continual panic this weekend. Dogs may hide, tremble, drool, cry, vomit and even urinate indoors or pass diarrhea. Many get clingy, but some will escape their yards.

A freaked-out dog or cat needs reassurance, but shelter from the bombardment is essential. Allow an anxious pet to find relief anywhere she feels better: in a bathroom, dark closet, or a covered crate (door open), nestled away from windows and exterior walls. Unpredictable flashes trigger even more fear. Close the blinds and turn off the TV.

You can cancel some of the racket with a white noise machine or a loud fan. “Through a Dog’s Ear” is music that promotes canine-specific calming brain waves. Mutt Muffs, comfy and well tolerated, dampen loud noises. Promote a calm emotional state with an Adaptil pheromone diffuser.

A compelling, canine-specific behavioral opportunity will make a difference. With the morning meal delayed, a food-motivated dog can focus on extracting his sustenance from food-dispensing toys. Working his brain, mouth and paws will divert attention away from your neighbors’ pyrotechnic proclivities.

There are oral anti-anxiety medications that can be given as needed. Alprazolam and trazodone are helpful for dogs; lorazepam or gabapentin is better for cats. A prescription medication, called Sileo, is a gel given between a dog’s lower lip and gum. With no sedation or side effects Sileo, best administered prior to the artillery assault, is effective even after explosions are underway. You can repeat it every two hours and it’s safe when given with other medications. Your veterinarian can provide Sileo for your dog.

Avoid the old-fashioned tranquilizer acepromazine. Causing only sedation, an agitated pet would be unable to act out its angst. A groggy dog or cat would be trapped in a chemical straightjacket, leading to intense panic. Be ready. Freaked-out pets who are left to fend for themselves worsen with each terrifying event.

HELP FOR SEPARATION ANXIETY: Destruction and house soiling from separation anxiety is a serious drag on everybody. I’ll share new treatments and helpful strategies. Join the group via Zoom this Thursday, July 7, at 4 p.m. Sign up on my website, drjeffnichol.com. Cost $30/family.

Dr. Jeff Nichol is a residency-trained veterinary behaviorist. He provides consultations in person and in groups via Zoom (505-792-5131). Each week, he shares a blog and a Facebook Live video to help bring out the best in pets and their people. Sign up at no charge at drjeffnichol.com. Post pet questions on facebook.com/drjeffnichol or by mail to 4000 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Boom! How to help your pets on July 4

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Boom! How to help your pets on July 4
ABQnews Seeker
Shelter from the bombardment is essential, ... Shelter from the bombardment is essential, as is a compelling, canine-specific activity
2
NM Supreme Court upholds 2021 release of alleged serial ...
ABQnews Seeker
DA's office laments state's 'broken revolving-door ... DA's office laments state's 'broken revolving-door system' for crime
3
Getting down to basics for needy children
ABQnews Seeker
Undies for Everyone helps supply underserved ... Undies for Everyone helps supply underserved children in APQ and across the country
4
Man charged in ABQ rape while awaiting trial in ...
ABQnews Seeker
All three cases against him stem ... All three cases against him stem from a six-month period in 2021
5
Española's Anna C. Martinez named Albuquerque's sixth Poet Laureate
ABQnews Seeker
She will serve a two-year term ... She will serve a two-year term beginning July 1 and will lead a community outreach project
6
APD hopes to expand its Digital Intelligence Team
ABQnews Seeker
The team of three uses social ... The team of three uses social media, phone data and more to help solve crimes
7
Fish and Wildlife changes wolf management
ABQnews Seeker
US agency restricts permits to relocate, ... US agency restricts permits to relocate, kill Mexican wolves
8
Petition to NM high court seeks probe of Trump ...
ABQnews Seeker
Request to Supreme Court asks for ... Request to Supreme Court asks for action in fake electors case
9
Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions
ABQnews Seeker
Decision could complicate government efforts to ... Decision could complicate government efforts to combat climate change