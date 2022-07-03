 Yazzie/Martinez action plan has zero accountability - Albuquerque Journal

Yazzie/Martinez action plan has zero accountability

By Bill Mader / rio rancho resident

Having done some target practice, I found it’s best to ensure one can see the correct target first, then take aim.

The “new” “Action Plan” for addressing the Yazzi/Martinez v. State of New Mexico judgement is not at the same range, much less a useful target for improving education.

Focused, allegedly, on “at risk” students, the authors don’t understand most students in public education in New Mexico are at risk, not select groups because of race.

It is difficult to hit the target when those aiming can’t see the target for the trees, pardon the mixed metaphor. As many who are not N.M. educators know, New Mexico falls at the bottom of so many lists because it first fails at providing an excellent education for its public students. By all appearances, many schools and their teachers don’t even strive for mediocrity. Listening to the noise coming from union leaders and politicians subservient to them, they strive for more pay and benefits – results be damned.

Accounting for cost of living, N.M. “educators” are paid near the median of their cohorts across the United States. How many of those NM “educators,” much less their students, even know what median means? They have proven over and over again that more funding does not increase results.

To further obfuscate the problem – or hide the target – the state cannot or will not stand firm on standardized testing. Its new “Action Plan” admits there is no way to compare students’ achievement because “baselines are unavailable.” That lack of availability is obviously intentional. Nobody is held responsible when standards aren’t met because there are no standards.

The recent Journal article “NM sees delay in student assessment data” is another example of how the educational system refuses to be open about schools’ and teachers’ performance. I would not be surprised if Cognia Inc.’s poor performance provides an excuse to find yet another vendor. That will move useful assessment data further out in time, continuing the obfuscation and adding to the excuses. The little data available indicates miserably low performance for NM education.

E.F. Deming, founder of the Total Quality Management concept, pointed out “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth measuring.” The lack of effective measurement in N.M.’s public educational system demonstrates its lack of excellence, making me wonder if those in the system believe education is worth doing.

The crux of the issue is avoiding responsibility at all levels: school boards, superintendents, administrators down to and including teachers. Too few are willing to accept responsibility for poor performance. Parents, taxpayers and even politicians must demand accountability for responsibility not taken. Without accountability, responsibility is meaningless. The new “plan” won’t help.

After retiring from the U.S. Air Force, Bill Mader was a college instructor in Clovis and Traverse City, Michigan, in the field of vocational education.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Yazzie/Martinez action plan has zero accountability

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Voting machines tested before and after NM elections
ABQnews Seeker
Hand counts, machine tallies produce strikingly ... Hand counts, machine tallies produce strikingly similar results
2
Water worries
ABQnews Seeker
Ash, debris from burned trees threatens ... Ash, debris from burned trees threatens Morphy Lake
3
APS: Progress made in handling of records requests
ABQnews Seeker
District says it has hired two ... District says it has hired two new records custodians
4
'A disaster waiting to happen'
ABQnews Seeker
Experts: Climate change, policies left region's ... Experts: Climate change, policies left region's forests overgrown say region's forests overgrown
5
Runaway roses might need some outside guidance
Arts
The consulting rosarians of the Albuquerque ... The consulting rosarians of the Albuquerque Rose Society might have tips for handling overgrown roses.
6
'I Thought My Name was Butch' a collection of ...
Arts
The funny-ha-ha and funny-strange vignettes are ... The funny-ha-ha and funny-strange vignettes are drawn from Ross Van Dusen's remembrances of his childhood in a blue-collar neighborhood on Detroit's west side.
7
'The Most Precious Substance On Earth' is a slice-of-life ...
Arts
Shashi Baht's novel is a slice ... Shashi Baht's novel is a slice of life that will either ring eerily true, or be a highly educational experience in empathy.
8
MIAC exhibit gets an update
Arts
Years in the making, its new ... Years in the making, its new permanent exhibition 'Here, Now and Always' features more than 600 objects including ceramics, basketry, textiles, fashion and more.
9
Isotope, ex-Aggie Hatch enjoying his best pro season
Featured Sports
Things have been moving pretty fast ... Things have been moving pretty fast lately for LJ Hatch. The 28-year-old Albuquerque I ...