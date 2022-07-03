 Play matters: After-school and summer programs key for students - Albuquerque Journal

Play matters: After-school and summer programs key for students

By Howie Morales / Lt. Governor of New mexico; And May Sagbakken / Executive Director, The New Mexico Out-of-School Time Network

After-school and summer learning programs are vital supports to communities across New Mexico, and we must ensure the recent influx of financial help for them continues. Trusted community-based organizations such as local Boys & Girls Clubs work with students, families and schools to deliver positive settings, relationships and experiences that are critical for young people’s healthy development. Recognizing the serious impacts the pandemic had on young people’s well-being, expanding access to after-school and summer learning is more important than ever.

COVID took a steep toll on children, from increased anxiety and social isolation, to coping with grief and loss. The pandemic hit communities that were vulnerable before the pandemic, including youth with disabilities, minorities and children from poor families.

Much of the concern around the pandemic has centered on learning loss. But robust academic research shows play is also an essential part of child development, aiding in empathy, healthy relationships, survival skills and self-regulation. These factors encompass a variety of skills, behaviors and attitudes that arm children with the social and emotional competencies to perform well in school and function in society. That’s where out-of-school-time programs come in.

President Biden and the Congress included new funding for summer enrichment and after-school programs in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package last year. At Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s direction, New Mexico set aside $6 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds for mini-grants for partnerships between local school districts and community-based organizations to create, support and expand after-school programs in underserved communities. These funds have provided a unique opportunity for youth and out-of-school-time providers. As of April, 34 grants have been awarded, supporting more than 50 after-school and summer program sites in New Mexico.

Throughout the pandemic, research found that after-school and summer programs stepped up to meet the needs of young people, including help with their overall health and well-being. While no one is suggesting a few weeks of summer camp and after-school programming is a cure-all, the science shows the kind of experiences after-school and summer camp can provide – a safe, healthy space to explore, play and build confidence – can change children’s lives. During the pandemic, these programs adapted to circumstances and expanded services to meet the needs of children and families. Yet too many children are still left out.

Even before COVID hit, a survey of New Mexico parents found that for every child in an after-school program, three more would have participated if a program were available.

If we are to recover fully and ensure more positive, equitable outcomes for youth, we must continue to invest in after-school and summer learning. The conditional nature of the federal funding will require state policy makers to identify additional revenues to compensate for the end of recovery programs. To achieve long-term sustainability, New Mexico must lock in funding for expanded learning initiatives through community-based providers, distributed fairly.

Children are always learning, whether in the classroom or out. Programs outside the traditional school day help channel learning in constructive ways, providing opportunity for students to connect with their passions and develop new skills. The value of after-school and summer education is that it offers an alternative to rigid assessments in favor of student engagement, cultivating love of learning and personal growth. Student achievement and proficiency follow strong student engagement.

Home » From the newspaper » Play matters: After-school and summer programs key for students

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Voting machines tested before and after NM elections
ABQnews Seeker
Hand counts, machine tallies produce strikingly ... Hand counts, machine tallies produce strikingly similar results
2
Water worries
ABQnews Seeker
Ash, debris from burned trees threatens ... Ash, debris from burned trees threatens Morphy Lake
3
APS: Progress made in handling of records requests
ABQnews Seeker
District says it has hired two ... District says it has hired two new records custodians
4
'A disaster waiting to happen'
ABQnews Seeker
Experts: Climate change, policies left region's ... Experts: Climate change, policies left region's forests overgrown say region's forests overgrown
5
Runaway roses might need some outside guidance
Arts
The consulting rosarians of the Albuquerque ... The consulting rosarians of the Albuquerque Rose Society might have tips for handling overgrown roses.
6
'I Thought My Name was Butch' a collection of ...
Arts
The funny-ha-ha and funny-strange vignettes are ... The funny-ha-ha and funny-strange vignettes are drawn from Ross Van Dusen's remembrances of his childhood in a blue-collar neighborhood on Detroit's west side.
7
'The Most Precious Substance On Earth' is a slice-of-life ...
Arts
Shashi Baht's novel is a slice ... Shashi Baht's novel is a slice of life that will either ring eerily true, or be a highly educational experience in empathy.
8
MIAC exhibit gets an update
Arts
Years in the making, its new ... Years in the making, its new permanent exhibition 'Here, Now and Always' features more than 600 objects including ceramics, basketry, textiles, fashion and more.
9
Isotope, ex-Aggie Hatch enjoying his best pro season
Featured Sports
Things have been moving pretty fast ... Things have been moving pretty fast lately for LJ Hatch. The 28-year-old Albuquerque I ...