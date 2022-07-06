 Nominations now being accepted for Dixon Award - Albuquerque Journal

Nominations now being accepted for Dixon Award

By Journal Staff Report

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Award.

Sponsored by the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, the award recognizes people and organizations that advocate for transparency in government and safeguard the public’s right to know what the government is doing.

A panel of NMFOG directors will select the winners, who will be announced at the end of August and recognized at NMFOG’s annual “Your Right to Know” Dixon Award Lunch to be held Oct. 6 in Albuquerque.

Kathi Bearden, NMFOG board president, said in a recent news release announcing the opening of nominations, that those who fight for government transparency “sacrifice many hours of their time doing crucial legislative, legal, educational and investigative work, and their hard work ensures that the rest of us enjoy our right to know if and when we choose to exercise it.”

The award honors Dixon, a New Mexico attorney who championed free speech and the public’s right to access government institutions and information. Dixon died in 2003.

Awards categories include, but are not limited to: business, law, education, government, media and citizen advocacy.

Anyone wishing to nominate an individual or organization can visit the NMFOG website at nmfog.org, and click on the “nominations” tab. The deadline is July 27.

The nonprofit and nonpartisan New Mexico Foundation for Open Government was established in 1989 as a member-supported organization serving the open government interests of the general public, the business community, elected officials, journalists and lawyers.

For questions about New Mexico’s Inspection of Public Records Act or the state’s Open Meetings Act, call NMFOG’s hotline at 505-764-3750, or email queries to info@nmfog.org.

