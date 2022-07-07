Lawmakers must create a better system of safer gun ownership

Watching the horrific events in Uvalde, I couldn’t help wondering if a 21-year-old version of the Uvalde shooter, Salvador Ramos, is walking into a New Mexico gun shop at this moment.

Lest we think such devastating massacres only happen in other states, we should remember there have been 10 school shootings here since 1970, and despite being considered a “blue state,” New Mexico doesn’t have the strictest gun laws. Anyone of age can purchase any type of gun, including an AR-15, with no waiting period.

What can we do to help prevent the next tragedy from happening? Many politicians claim laws don’t prevent shootings. Sen. Marco Rubio insists banning semi-automatic weapons is useless, and Sen. Ted Cruz says gun legislation “doesn’t work. It’s not effective. It doesn’t prevent crime.” Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general, basically threw up his hands at the idea that laws prevent crimes at all by saying “We can’t stop bad people from doing bad things. They’re going to violate murder laws. They’re not going to follow gun laws” before shifting the conversation to arming teachers and administrators.

But we know these claims are simply not true. During the federal Assault Weapon Ban of 1994-2004, mass-shooting fatalities were 70% less likely to occur. There is also strong evidence from around the world. Countries like New Zealand, Australia and Finland have chosen to take such tragedies as clarion calls to reform their gun laws and, as a result, decreased or eradicated mass shootings.

So what is at the heart of this inaction? It’s clear we can’t overlook the immense influence of the NRA on individual legislators, including U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., who received funds in the past two elections. But we also have to come to a collective reckoning: Are we giving in to the magical thinking that a mass shooting on par with Sandy Hook, Parkland or Uvalde can’t happen in our Land of Enchantment, or do we fight for stronger gun legislation, legislation we know will help prevent future massacres?

To be clear, I’m not advocating for a ban of all guns – I respect the Second Amendment and have family who own guns. Instead, we should demand our representatives create sensible and responsible gun ownership laws, something they seem unwilling to do. For example, 88% of all Americans are in favor of background checks, yet the Senate has sat on not one but two bills that were approved by the House of Representatives more than a year ago to close background check loopholes. We can also work to reinstate a national ban on assault weapons-or help lead the way by banning them in New Mexico.

Of course, we should also fund mental health resources and better train our first responders, including the police, in identifying and de-escalating potentially violent events. But that should be done in conjunction with, not in lieu of, laws that ensure people are vetted and prepared for the responsibilities – not just the right – of gun ownership. … Solutions of arming teachers or designing more “hardened schools” belie a lack of imagination and will to create a safer world.

Despite the heavy grief we feel at this time, we must remember we aren’t powerless. If politicians lack the imagination, we must create the vision. Our legislative officials, both national and local, represent us – not fringe groups or large lobbies who bankroll false narratives – and were voted in to create the kind of New Mexico and country we want to live in. If they lack the courage, we need to insist they find it. Otherwise another mass shooting is inevitable, and it may be here.