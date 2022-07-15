 Going international: SFiFF gets updated name - Albuquerque Journal

Going international: SFiFF gets updated name

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The new logo for the Santa Fe International Film Festival. (Courtesy of SFiFF)

After 13 years, the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival is making some changes.

With the 15th anniversary on the horizon in 2023, festival organizers are going international.

The annual film festival is being rebranded at the Santa Fe International Film Festival.

“We feel like this is much more descriptive of what the festival has become,” says Jacques Paisner, SFiFF artistic director. “Hosting local premieres of films like ‘Shoplifters’ by Hirokazu Kore-eda, ‘The Square’ by Ruben Östlund, and most recently ‘The Worst Person in the World’ by Joachim Trier, the festival’s international film program is one that represents Santa Fe as a top artistic city.”

The festival will

Paisner says the nonprofit, Santa Fe Film Institute will continue to present the festival and it will continue to showcase the best in independent films.

“You can expect the same top-quality films, premieres, and competition of U.S. independent films, but the new meaning for the same acronym represents the worldwide nature of the festival’s film program, which, in 2021, consisted of six foreign submissions to the Academy Awards, more than 25 international feature films, and 34 international shorts,” Paisner said.

The 14th annual SFiFF runs Oct. 19-23. More information can be found at santafe.film.

