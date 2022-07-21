Fishing Line for July 21, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

T.J. Guillen of Mayhill caught a 31-inch, 16-pound catfish at Alto Lake using PowerBait on July 13.

Zavier Udero, 16, and Zaiden Udero, 10, of Las Cruces caught 11 trout at Bear Canyon Lake using orange PowerBait on July 10 and 11.

At Bill Evans Lake, Joseph Uresti of Bayard caught a 16-inch crappie using chicken liver July 14. … Ellen Stauffer, 9, of Deming caught many bluegill using red wiggler worms July 13 and 14.

At Bluewater Lake, Cameron Quill of Albuquerque caught and released a 38-inch, 16-pound tiger muskie using a Whopper Plopper 110 July 12. … Mark Shifflet of Belen caught a 38-inch tiger muskie using a shallow diving perch patter lure July 9.

At Brantley Lake, Addison Wagner, 11, of Lovington caught a 2.5-pound largemouth bass using a worm July 10. … Benito Nickles of Lovington caught a 27-inch gar using cut bait July 10.

Frank and Brian Rittel of El Paso, Texas, caught nine walleye and 11 crappie at Caballo Lake using white grubs July 16.

Simon Rubio of Carlsbad caught a 27-inch, 6-pound, 7-ounce catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake using shrimp July 14.

At Cochiti Lake, Mark Hofheins of Rio Rancho caught a 27-inch pike using a spinnerbait July 10. … Frank Lovato of Albuquerque caught a 28.5-inch, 10.5-pound walleye using a Wally Diver lure July 9.

At Eagle Nest Lake, Izaac Salazar, 9, and his uncle, Andres Alvarado, 19, of Santa Fe caught their limits of trout trolling skirt lures tipped with PowerBait 18 feet deep July 17. … Jolise DuBois, age 14, of Las Vegas, Nevada, caught her limit of trout using rainbow PowerBait and nightcrawler worms July 11.

At Elephant Butte Lake, Thomas Blount of Las Cruces celebrated his sixth birthday by catching a 12-pound blue catfish using gizzard shad July 16. … David DiBartolomeo of Socorro caught and released a 3-pound striper using a live shad July 10.

Alisandro Chacon of Los Lunas caught a 10-pound catfish at Escondida Lake using chicken liver July 9.

At Fenton Lake, Matthew Coca II, 14, of Rio Rancho caught a 17-inch rainbow trout using a Thomas spoon July 14. … Daniel Marcum of Rio Rancho caught and released 20 rainbow trout using a beadhead prince nymph fly from a float tube July 10.

Zachary Huffman of Ruidoso caught a 14.5-inch rainbow trout at Grindstone Reservoir using a Panther Martin spinner July 12.

Anthony Gomez, 3, of Moriarty caught and released his first fish at the Jemez Waters, an 8-inch brown trout, using worms on the Las Conchas River on July 15.

On the San Juan River, Judah Gonzales of Velarde caught a 20-inch rainbow trout using a green larva fly July 16. … Patrick White of Bernalillo caught a 30-inch brown trout using a chocolate midge fly July 9. … Rayanna Peralta of Bernalillo caught a 23-inch rainbow trout and a 20-inch brown trout using a foamback chocolate emerger fly July 9.

Jolise DuBois, 14, of Las Vegas, Nevada, caught four pike and a catfish at Springer Lake using inflated nightcrawler worms July 12.

Darius Casaus of Albuquerque caught a 13-inch crappie at Storrie Lake using a gold Panther Martin spinner July 7.

At Ute Lake, Lisa Boulware of Edgewood caught a 24.5-inch, 5-pound walleye using a Flicker shad lure July 15. … Chris Reiten of Los Lunas caught a 15-inch walleye while trolling a crankbait lure July 9.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast report

Fishing for trout at Cabresto Lake was good using gold Mepps spinners.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using salmon eggs, worms and PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 26.2 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using PowerBait. Fishing for walleye was fair using fake minnows. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken liver and homemade dough baits.

Fishing for walleye at Conchas Lake was good using 3-inch Lunker Grubs tipped with worm.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary, including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries). Tentative stocking of Rio Grande cutthroat trout is set for spring 2023. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access at Cowles Ponds. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good using skirt lures trolling, nightcrawler worms and rainbow PowerBait. Fishing for pike was fair to good using rainbow trout pattern Rapala lures.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using pink PowerBait mouse tails.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good using various flies. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using salmon eggs, and pink and green PowerBait.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Los Pinos River. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake is currently closed due to wildfire rehabilitation efforts. Monastery Lake is set to reopen on Aug. 1. For more information, visit the Open Gate webpage.

State Park closures have been in place restricting fishing access at Morphy Lake. Visit Morphy Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-387-2328 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 358 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using worms. National Forest and State Park closures are in place restricting fishing access to much of the Pecos River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest forest closure information. Visit Pecos Canyon State Park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196 for the latest park closure information.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 54.3 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 276 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using worms and black and gold Panther Martin spinners near Pilar.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 54.4 cfs. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 181 cfs. National Forest and State Park closures have been in place restricting fishing access to the Rio Mora. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest forest closure information. Visit Pecos Canyon State Park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196 for the latest park closure information.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Pe ñ asco on Monday morning was 24.2 cfs. Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was fair using green PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Shuree Ponds was good using dry flies.

Fishing for pike and catfish at Springer Lake was good using inflated nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Storrie Lake was good using pink and orange PowerBait. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using gold Panther Martin spinners.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was fair to good using Wally Diver lures, Flicker Shad lures and trolling lures in 15 to 20 feet of water near brush lines. Fishing for white bass was fair using Flicker shad lures and Model A Bombers. Fishing for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass was good using drop shot rigs, Whopper Plopper lures, walking baits and Pop R’s in 10 to 16 feet of water. Fishing for crappie was slow to fair using live minnows at night under artificial lights at night near brush. Fishing for catfish was good using punch bait, cut bait and chicken liver. Fishing for bluegill was good using nightcrawler worms. The main lake water surface temperature was in the upper 70s and the water clarity was clear.

Northwest report

Fishing for walleye at Abiquiú Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and crankbaits. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using shrimp.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 176 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using Whopper Plopper lures and shallow diving perch pattern lures.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was good using worms.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using rainbow PowerBait and orange PowerBait. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the Chama River below El Vado Lake and below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 103 cfs and 204 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair using worms and PowerBait. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for pike at Cochiti Lake was fair to good using spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using Wally Diver lures. Fishing for white bass was fair to good using minnows.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the main park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was very good using beadhead prince nymph flies and Thomas spoons.

Grants Riverwalk Pond has dried up due to pump failure. The city is planning to repair the pumps but is taking this opportunity to dredge the pond. They expect the pond to be offline for at least two to three months. Fish stocking will be discontinued until all work is done.

Fishing for trout at Heron Lake from shore was fair using garlic PowerBait.

Streamflow at the Jemez Waters near Jemez on Monday morning was 79.9 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using worms and grasshopper dry flies. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was good using PowerBait and spinners.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access at Lagunitas Lakes. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts have been suspended due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was fair to good using 4-inch green grubs and swimbaits. Fishing for smallmouth bass was good using plastic worms and Ned rigs in 20 feet of water. Fishing for trout was slow to fair using spinners. Fishing for kokanee salmon was good using orange and pink spinners tipped with corn.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande near Albuquerque was fair to good using chicken liver and cut bait.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at San Gregorio Lake was fair to good using PowerBait. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 803 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using size-22 green larva flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using worms and PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using garlic chartreuse PowerBait and peach PowerBait.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Tingley Beach was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and hot dogs.

Fishing for trout at Trout Lakes was good using chartreuse PowerBait and flies. National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access. Visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 for the latest closure information.

Southwest report

Fishing for bass at Alumni Pond was fair using topwater lures in the mornings and in the evenings. Fishing for catfish was fair using beef liver.

Fishing for trout at Bear Canyon Lake was fair to good using orange PowerBait.

Fishing for bass at Bill Evans Lake was fair using worms and crankbaits. Fishing for trout was slow. Fishing for bluegill was good using red wiggler worms.

Fishing for crappie at Caballo Lake was good using white grubs and live worms. Fishing for walleye was good using white grubs and worms. Fishing for white bass was fair to good using crankbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using live bait and chicken.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut carp bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was fair to good using white Ned rigs. Fishing for white bass was good using live minnows. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using green grubs and live minnows. Fishing for walleye was fair bottom bouncing nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Escondida Lake was fair to good using shrimp chicken liver.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 47.7 cfs.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was slow using streamers and black Woolly Bugger flies. Fishing for catfish was good using worms and chicken liver.

Fishing for catfish at Percha Dam was fair using chicken liver.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was very good using light-colored dry flies during the morning and evenings and dark-colored nymph flies during the afternoon.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was fair to good using cut bait and homemade dough bait.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass was slow at Trees Lake; catfish was good using chicken liver and stinkbait; bluegill was good using live worms and flies.

Fishing for catfish at Young Pond was slow to fair using chicken liver.

Southeast report

Fishing for catfish at Alto Lake was fair to good using PowerBait and garlic-scented nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Bataan Lake was fair using chicken liver.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 11.4 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for gar at Brantley Lake was fair using cut bait; largemouth bass was fair using live worms and wacky-rigged Senko worms; catfish was fair to good using cut bait and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at the Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair to good using shrimp.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Eunice Lake was slow to fair using stink bait.

Fishing for catfish at Green Meadow Lake was good using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was good using worms and cut shad bait.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair to good using Panther Martin spinners; catfish was fair to good using worms; bluegill was fair using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Jal Lake was fair to good using worms.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was fair to good using hot dogs and worms.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 120 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout on the Rio Bonito was good using worms.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River at Hollywood on Monday morning was 4.31 cfs.

Santa Rosa Lake boat ramp temporarily closed due to low water level. Fishing for walleye from the shore was fair to good using minnows.

Fishing for walleye and white bass at Sumner Lake was fair using redheaded Buck Perry spoon plugs trolling in 8 feet of water. The main lake water surface temperature was in the upper 70s.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.