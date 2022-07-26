Editorial: Sen. Campos shows why health awareness is key

It started with a family member observing something amiss. A few days after Thanksgiving, the loved one noticed a small change in how state Sen. Pete Campos was walking.

Doctors confirmed a “large meningeal tumor” was pressing on the part of Campos’ brain that controls motor skills. The Las Vegas Democrat underwent surgery to remove part of the grapefruit-sized brain tumor and then another complex operation in May to remove the rest.

If not for that family member who spotted a hitch in his giddy-up, Campos, one of the state’s longest-serving legislators, might not be with us today. In a testament to his dedication to constituents, this year he has participated in legislative sessions, attended recent committee meetings and handled other legislative work this summer.

“I haven’t skipped a beat,” he said in a hospital report from UNM Health Sciences last week. “I continue to love life and serve people.”

Indeed. The 68-year-old retired school superintendent and college president has continued to represent his enormous district, which stretches from south of Santa Rosa to the Colorado border. A spokesman for Senate Democrats describes him as “just unbelievably tenacious.”

Campos is fortunate and a reminder to listen to your body, be aware of any changes in your loved ones and those around you, and get those check-ups. It can indeed be a matter of life or death, and early intervention can help ensure you don’t miss a beat either.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.