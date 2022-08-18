 NM United and APS hold back-to-school night - Albuquerque Journal

NM United and APS hold back-to-school night

By Journal Staff Report

Families with students in Albuquerque Public Schools can get discounted tickets for the Sept. 2 New Mexico United game against El Paso Locomotive FC as part of a back-to-school fundraising night.

bright spot

District employees can also get cheaper tickets.

Part of the proceeds will go to the district education foundation for school and classroom grants.

APS representatives will be at the game recruiting for several positions, including bus drivers, nurses, custodians, educational assistants, food service and maintenance and operations workers, clerks, secretaries and IT techs.

“We appreciate the support of New Mexico United as we kick off the 2022-23 school year,” said Shannon Barnhill, executive director of the APS Education Foundation. “Somos Unidos!”

Go to tickets.newmexicoutd.com/tickets/388009?tc=hmt for more information.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM United and APS hold back-to-school night

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM United and APS hold back-to-school night
ABQnews Seeker
APS families who are soccer fans ... APS families who are soccer fans can get discounted tickets for Sept. 2 New Mexico United game
2
Court blocks public access to pretrial release of GPS ...
ABQnews Seeker
Order contradicts judge's ruling on pretrial ... Order contradicts judge's ruling on pretrial release records
3
COVID on the decline in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Cases, hospitalizations down from last month ... Cases, hospitalizations down from last month by 32% and 26%, respectively
4
Water authority project aims to excavate, realign South Valley ...
ABQnews Seeker
Work will help to ensure that ... Work will help to ensure that the area is better connected to t
5
APD arrests woman in deadly triple shooting
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department's SWAT team ... The Albuquerque Police Department's SWAT team has arrested a woman accused in a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured last ...
6
Community pitches in for South Valley field
ABQnews Seeker
Area Little League, softball teams will ... Area Little League, softball teams will have a place to practice
7
Police arrest man in fatal robbery case
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect shot, killed a Blake's Lotaburger ... Suspect shot, killed a Blake's Lotaburger employee, police say
8
Judge orders Muhammad Syed to remain in jail pending ...
ABQnews Seeker
'Weight of the evidence' prompts judge ... 'Weight of the evidence' prompts judge to continue holding Muhammad Atif Syed in detention
9
Third New Mexico film partner to be based in ...
ABQnews Seeker
California-based 828 Productions will relocate its ... California-based 828 Productions will relocate its headquarters to Las Cruces