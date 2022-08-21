Traffic fatality data show urgent action is needed

We’ve spent every day since Jan. 9, 2016, mourning our son, Jacob. He was killed when a wrong-way drunken driver crossed over the median and hit him head-on. What’s unconscionable is more than 55,000 more lives have been taken in drunken driving crashes since that horrible day.

There is a public safety crisis on our roads. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) just released an estimate that 9,560 people were killed in traffic crashes in the first quarter of 2022 – a 7% increase over the first quarter of 2021 – indicating that lives taken by someone’s choice to drive impaired will reach the highest levels in over a decade. The new NHTSA statistics show an alarming 18.7% increase in New Mexico for that same period. NHTSA also estimates a 20.4% increase in traffic fatalities from 2020 to 2021 in our state.

Those aren’t just statistics. They’re people. They’re family members, friends, loved ones who aren’t coming home.

Hazardous driving behaviors such as speeding, reckless and impaired driving that increased during the pandemic are largely to blame for the increases. It’s time to respond with proven-to-work strategies, particularly fair and equitable traffic enforcement aimed directly at stopping hazardous driving.

A May 2022 NHTSA synthesis of studies concluded that high-visibility enforcement efforts targeting alcohol-impaired driving reduced crashes or prohibited behavior in 58% of the 90 study locations. It also noted that: “For preventing alcohol-impaired driving, publicized sobriety checkpoints and high-visibility saturation patrols have demonstrated effectiveness.”

Another success model is the annual Click It or Ticket program which has used good laws, education and enforcement to achieve a national seat belt use rate of 90%, saving thousands of lives a year.

We need to refocus on programs and activities that worked a decade ago when on average 10,000 fewer lives were lost on U.S. roadways annually.

There’s no time to lose. People are dying now on our roads every day and hundreds of thousands are seriously injured.

We need to increase and prioritize fair and equitable enforcement of life-saving traffic safety laws immediately to stop the devastation on our roads.

Dolly and Jake Salazar are parents of the late Jacob Salazar.