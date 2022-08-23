New charter schools show strength of movement

The annual rite of passage of back to school brings promise and hope to students and parents alike – and this year is no different. This is good news – because it is a critical year for our students, who need more from our schools than ever before to get back on track academically and re-engage in a meaningful way with their teachers and leaders to set them on a path to success. It is critical the schooling options available in a community meet the needs of the families of that community.

Public charter schools in New Mexico are starting up the school year in concert with our district counterparts. Our public charter schools offer a diverse array of educational options with mission-based curriculums and flexible structures to meet community needs. Whether it is a school focused on the arts, Montessori, blended learning or college prep, New Mexico public charter schools are among the highest-ranked schools in our state and the country. Best of all, they are free public schools that are open to all students.

Two new options, now available to students and families in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, serve as shining examples of what our charter school movement can add to the fabric of public education. Starting a charter school is no small feat and normally takes two years or more of dedicated effort to complete the necessary application process, which includes public hearings, public input from the community, and an in-depth review of the capacity of the founders of a school to manage public funds and deliver meaningful education to students. For the two new schools that opened this month, this means the founders and teachers have been held to a high standard just to open the doors.

Rio Grande Academy of Fine Arts opened this month with 85 students. Prior to the school being established on the West Side of Albuquerque, families had to drive clear across town to attend a public school focused on the arts. RioGAFA will integrate the arts across academic content to promote problem solving and creativity. The school aims not to train artists, but to build up multi-disciplinary problem solvers for the future.

In Santa Fe, Thrive Community School’s founders saw a need in their community to have a school that uses innovative approaches to drive academic achievement, eliminate disparities in student outcomes, and reinforce a positive self-concept so that all students are positioned to follow paths of their choice. The parents of more than 100 students who sent their children to Thrive were attracted to the strong community and focus on meeting each child’s needs.

These two new schools provide parents in their communities with another choice. Charter schools are founded and started by the community, for the community. This allows the schools to be hyper-focused on not only addressing the needs of our communities, but also improving outcomes for children, and providing high-quality educational options for families. Whether you send your children to a traditional district school or a public charter school, having a quality public school option to choose from is something we all can appreciate.