Get involved in selection of new PRC members

By Brian Egolf / speaker, NM house of representatives and alonzo baldonado / former republican state representative, los lunas

Important changes are coming to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission that will modernize the state agency that regulates utilities, telecommunications, and transportation industries to ensure fair and reasonable rates and reliable services to New Mexico consumers. We are writing to invite and encourage you to participate in this transition.

Two years ago, New Mexico voters approved a Constitutional amendment changing the makeup of the commission from an elected to appointed body starting next year. Additionally, the Legislature passed, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed, legislation establishing a bipartisan, standing PRC nominating committee of seven volunteers who must have a strong background in, and keen awareness of, public utility regulation.

The nominating committee is tasked with reviewing and recommending to the governor candidates to fill vacancies on the commission. This important process will help ensure PRC commissioners are independent, knowledgeable, subject-matter experts, and ready to help New Mexico seize the 21st century opportunities of a secure energy future for the state.

Nominating committee members serve four-year terms and are appointed, one each, by state House and Senate legislative leaders from both parties, the governor, the secretary of the Economic Development Department, and the secretary of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.

The committee recently established the goals and expectations of candidates to serve on the PRC commission. The PRC’s duties include, among others, setting rates, creating policy that implements statutory mandates and policy goals, serving in an adjudicatory role, and enforcing rules and regulations governing regulated entities.

At our last meeting, the nominating committee approved the commissioner job posting – complete with candidate qualifications including education and professional experience – which has been distributed and shared across multiple channels.

Over the next three months, the nominating committee will continue meeting to receive input from key stakeholders, including members of the public, about the appropriate qualifications for PRC commissioners, before beginning the process of reviewing applications and narrowing down the applicant pool to those who best meet the qualifications for serving on the commission. All our meetings are open to the public in person and by Zoom. We invite and encourage you to attend meetings and share your thoughts and comments with us as we work toward sending candidates to the governor.

In November, the nominating committee will send the names of at least five nominees to the governor, who will then appoint three of them to serve on the new commission. Subject to confirmation by the Senate, these three will begin serving their terms on Jan. 1, 2023.

It would be difficult to overstate the importance of the work of the PRC and its impact on ratepayers and the economy of the state. This is a historical opportunity for all of us to have input into the commission, and we strongly encourage you to follow and participate in this process and invite qualified candidates to apply for the commission. Nominating committee meetings take place at the Capitol and are also available for viewing online at nmlegis.gov. You can learn more about the committee by visiting nm-prc.org/nominating-committee/. The deadline for those wishing to apply to be a commissioner is Sept. 30, 2022.

