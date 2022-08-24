Editorial: Ronchetti, MLG denied public access in different ways

Having gone to great lengths to justify a decision to ban a reporter from covering an Aug. 14 Mark Ronchetti campaign rally with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Carlsbad, Ronchetti’s campaign team has painted the Republican challenger for New Mexico governor into a corner.

Enrique Knell, a Ronchetti campaign spokesman, says Source New Mexico was denied a credential because it isn’t a legitimate news outlet. He cites financial support its parent network received from AFSCME, a union group, and other sources he characterized as “left wing.”

Now Ronchetti has to contend with perceptions he’s willing to sideline those who are critical of his views. Legally, the campaign had the right to bar reporter Shaun Griswold from a private campaign event. What happens if Ronchetti beats incumbent Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham this fall? Would a Gov. Ronchetti bar Source New Mexico from the Capitol press pool?

Undermining the First Amendment’s freedom of the press is a quality few would want in a governor. It certainly raises questions of Ronchetti’s commitment to a transparent, accessible administration.

The nonpartisan New Mexico Foundation for Open Government calls it “a dangerous precedent to let any public servant decide who is and is not a ‘legitimate’ reporter.'”

Granted, the definition of “reporter” has broadened. In addition to traditional newspaper and television news reporters, there’s the range from online news organizations to bloggers to interested people with smartphones.

Ronchetti’s campaign insists Source New Mexico is funded by liberal groups and dark money and has a liberal agenda. Source New Mexico discloses donations over $500, including from the Google News Initiative Journalism Emergency Relief Fund. If Ronchetti doesn’t consider Source New Mexico a legitimate purveyor of objective reporting, expect a press access showdown if he wins.

That Source New Mexico stories appear in papers across the state, including this one, should speak to its legitimacy. The organization won a first-place award this year from the regional Society of Professional Journalists for a story on mistakes in state budget legislation.

FOG’s interim executive director Melanie Majors says the group was reluctant to wade into a political fight but couldn’t be silent about the refusal to allow a particular reporter to attend a rally. “Reporters are the eyes and ears of the public,” she says. “If they can be silenced by being denied access to events of public interest, the members of the public are the ultimate victims.”

Meanwhile, the public was further denied access this week when Ronchetti had the stage to himself during a Monday luncheon hosted by NAIOP, the commercial real estate development association. Lujan Grisham wasn’t present, denying the public a chance to see the incumbent and challenger side-by-side in a forum.

NAIOP leaders said they proposed two dates — one of which was shared with the campaign almost a year ago — but in July the governor declined to participate. NAIOP says the governor’s campaign stopped communications; the campaign says it negotiated in good faith but couldn’t come to an agreement. It turns out Lujan Grisham left the state Monday morning for political events in Colorado, including a Democratic Governors Association conference in Aspen.

With almost a year’s notice, why didn’t the governor lock down a date that didn’t conflict with her political calendar and give 45 minutes to an important constituency? Was it because some members of it have been critics of her policies?

New Mexicans deserve to hear from the candidates — directly and from news outlets that cover the race. Both Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham let them down this month.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.