Editorial: NM justices right: We educate people, so let them work

Despite what the Republican Party of New Mexico would have us believe, the New Mexico Supreme Court’s recent rule change removing immigration status as a barrier to practice law in the state is neither “rash” nor “reckless.”

Last week the state’s highest court added a sentence to its rules governing admission to the bar, saying, “License to practice law shall not be denied based solely on the applicant’s citizenship or immigration status.”

That decision came after five years of allowing conditional admission of attorney applicants who either have a visa or are covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

The success of conditional admission “made it clear it was appropriate to revise the rule,” Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon said, characterizing the rule change as “the final step in a natural progression of updating attorney licensure requirements.”

New Mexico is one of at least eight states that now permit admission to the state bar regardless of citizenship or immigration status, Bacon said, and the change “is grounded in the fundamental principle of fairness and is consistent with New Mexico’s historical values of inclusion and diversity in its culture.”

And in a real-world application, the rule change irons out an inconsistency in state policy. New Mexico law prohibits universities from denying admission or financial aid based on immigration status.

“Why educate people and not let them work?” said Albuquerque attorney Maureen Sanders, who cheered the rule change as “a huge statement for equality and justice” in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Legislature passed bills in 2020 and 2021 that allowed nearly all professional and occupational licenses in New Mexico to be available to qualified applicants regardless of immigration status. An exception is law enforcement officers. But doctors, dentists, chiropractors, teachers and a host of other licensed professions — which we would point out are in short supply here — are covered by the laws. The Supreme Court’s rule change keeps the bar’s actions consistent with legislative intent.

But the New Mexico Republican Party was quick to call the rule change “an egregious action” that will permit “illegal aliens to practice law” in New Mexico.

“This latest rule will open our borders even more,” Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce said in a written statement. “This Court has gotten out of control, and it believes it can do whatever it wants.”

New Mexico has permitted just a handful of attorneys — probably 10 or fewer — to obtain conditional law licenses, Sanders said, and the rule change will primarily affect recent law school graduates who lack legal immigration status.

The chief justice said the Supreme Court rule-making committee “carefully vetted” the change during “a thorough, deliberative process that included robust public comment, which was overwhelmingly in support of the change.”

Importantly, the rule change helps combat a longstanding problem of “brain drain” in New Mexico.

Luis Leyva-Castillo is a young professional we should want to keep in New Mexico.

For him, the rule change removes a cloud of uncertainty as he attempts to fulfill a dream of practicing law here. Leyva-Castillo, 25, has lived in the U.S. since he was 8 years old and is enrolled in DACA, the federal program that allows him to work legally in the United States.

But he’s concerned that legal challenges to DACA wending through the courts may result in the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the program.

“It creates a lot of uncertainty because I don’t know if my work permit and Social Security number and everything else will be taken away from me,” he said. “But now, because of the (New Mexico) Supreme Court decision, I know my law license will not.”

New Mexico has a difficult time persuading educated young people to remain in the state once they’ve graduated from college. Keeping bright young lawyers — or doctors, dentists, teachers and other professionals — out of the workforce wasn’t helping.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.