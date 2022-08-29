What’s keeping me from getting entry-level interviews?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’ve been trying to transition into a strategy position. There are a handful of firms that are leaders in the field. I have the skills required, and I highlight them on my resume and online profile. However, I don’t have experience at one of the firms. Could this be what’s eliminating me from getting interviews for entry-level jobs? — Rosalind

J.T.: It’s not the lack of a well-known employer, it’s the sheer volume of competition for those roles. Your only way into a position like this starts with networking. You need to meet people at each of the companies on your interview bucket list. Start by learning how to connect with them via LinkedIn, and then see if you can’t use those new connections to score introductions to hiring managers. Your goal is to get your application viewed by someone who can actually choose you. Otherwise, you are likely being tossed by a recruiter who doesn’t think you are an exact match. Trust me, once you learn how to do this work, you won’t believe how much easier it is to get hired at a company you want to work for without having to apply online!

DALE: While “easier” than applying online — which almost always leads to wasted time and frustration — it’s far from easy. What you’ll be doing is building a professional network, not just yearning to exploit connections for your advancement; you’ll grow in your field, and, ultimately, give more help than you receive. So, don’t be a panting beagle, trying to get someone to throw the ball for you; instead, be the person grateful for learning. Seek to find heroes in the strategy profession. Find what they read and what meetings or seminars they attend. You don’t just want a job; you want to belong in that world.

Best of career resources

J.T.: We occasionally like to pass along our best “finds” among career resources, and this time I have a re-find, because there’s a new paperback edition of the essential book for parents, “The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Road Map for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make.” The author, New York Times financial columnist Ron Lieber, has daughters of his own and says his work comes alongside “… fifteen years of my wife and me wresting with our own feelings about what we owe our daughters and where and whether parental financial obligation ought to end. I have never come across a consumer decision that inspires more confusion and emotion than this one.” Talk about big financial decisions: Lieber reports that the total cost of a private college is over $300K and imagines someone trying to save enough to pay that by saving $1,000 a month. Do that for 20 years and, if invested wisely, you might have enough. How many people can do that? And, what if you have more than one kid? Lieber helps parents think through all the possibilities — including gap years, community college and military service — and thinking through what the sacrifice is worth.

DALE: I first interviewed the author Steve Chandler over 20 years ago and have been following (and applauding) his work ever since. Good news: There’s a new compilation of his work, bringing together nearly 200 of his short pieces: “The Very Best of Steve Chandler.” While it’s nearly 500 pages, you’ll find yourself hoping there’s another 500-pager in the works. Chandler opens the new book by asking the killer question about his work: “What’s the point?” He answers it in three words: “People can change.” He did. He does. And, working as a coach for many years, he knows how to get you to do it — and to laugh at yourself for not doing it sooner. You can read his pieces on topics such as “the tomb of personality,” “non-linear time management” and “your lizard is not going to make you any money.” Chandler’s gift is to startle you into letting you laugh at yourself, and at him, as you discover how to change.

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about H.R., “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803. (c) 2022 by King Features Syndicate, Inc.