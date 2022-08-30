NM student athletes helped blaze Title IX trail

Kudos to the Journal for its excellent series commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX in New Mexico (Read it at ABQJournal.com; click on Sports and scroll down to Title IX). Another important and equally old story is the fight by Nancy Lopez and her ACLU lawyer, Roberta Cooper Ramo, to change the policy of the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) and allow Lopez to play on the boys golf team at Goddard High School in Roswell.

NMAA had said that if Lopez played on the boys team, Goddard teams would be banned from all state-sponsored activities – including band competitions. Ramo argued the NMAA policy violated the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment, because it gave less than equal rights to taxpayers with daughters.

Not many New Mexicans were on Nancy’s side. “You can let her play, but there isn’t a boy in the state that can’t beat her,” said one of the state’s high school coaches.

NMAA may have been told by its lawyer there could be additional new equal protection in state and federal law for female school athletes after N.M. voters approved the state equal rights amendment in November of 1972. It may also have known about the new Title IX mandate that year for gender equity in schools that received federal funding. NMAA agreed to a new state rule that allowed girls to play on boys teams for non-contact sports, including tennis and golf.

Lopez graduated from Goddard in 1975 with a full ride scholarship to the University of Tulsa. She won 11 of 19 tournaments in her freshman and sophomore years, then joined the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) in 1977. The Sports Illustrated cover story for July of 1978 was titled “The Name of the Game, Nancy Lopez.” I remember watching an LPGA game on television and hearing the sportscaster say his cameraman was in love with Nancy Lopez, and a colleague replied, “Everyone is in love with Nancy Lopez.”

Not many people in the state had publicly supported Lopez’ struggle in 1972, but just two years later, when high school senior Sally Gutierrez wanted to play on her town’s high school varsity football team in Quemado, it was a different story. It made national news, and one paper described Quemado as “a short punt from the Arizona border.” NMAA changed its policy to allow girls to play contact sports, and Sally Gutierrez got a nomination to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy after she graduated from high school.

The now 50-year-old changes in federal and state law in the early ’70s created opportunities for Nancy Lopez and Sally Gutierrez to prove there were some young women athletes who could compete with young men. Perhaps more importantly, they gave us the opportunity to see what those and other talented and tenacious young women athletes could actually do -if we would just let them play.

Tasia Young was director of the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women from 1975 to 1985. She is writing a book about gender equity in New Mexico in those years.