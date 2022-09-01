Lujan Grisham steps up, has NM take stand against bigotry

On May 13, 2021, UNM freshman Roni Saponar was viciously beaten by attackers yelling antisemitic slurs. The 19-year-old was hospitalized with internal bleeding.

“Jews are consistently the most likely of all religious groups to be victimized by incidents of hate; such incidents are increasing at an alarming rate,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, explaining why she was signing New Mexico Executive Order 2022-118 “Adopting Working Definition of Antisemitism” from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

“Crimes targeting the Jewish community consistently constitute over half of all religion-based crimes,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. The FBI counted 2,493 hate crimes against Jews in the U.S. in the past three years.

Important to the IHRA definition of antisemitism are two categories of examples.

• The first category includes direct attacks like those on Roni Saponar: physical harm or threats because an individual is Jewish; aiding, justifying or calling for the killing or harming of Jews; making dehumanizing or demonizing – sometimes through stereotyping – comments about Jews including spreading conspiracies of Jews controlling the media, government or other social institutions; and accusing Jews of being responsible for real or imagined wrongdoing perpetrated by Jewish individuals or groups.

• The second category of examples are more insidious: statements against Israel or against Jews or institutions which support Israel.

Over the years we’ve seen these second types from speakers sponsored by the Lannan Foundation or anti-Zionist radical fringe groups that often have some form of “for Peace” in their names. They may accuse Jews of dual loyalty to Israel, or deny Jewish people the right to self-determination “by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor,” or apply double standards requiring Jews in Israel to behave in ways not expected of any other democratic nation.

Other examples include groups or individuals using symbols or images of classic antisemitism such as Jews killing Jesus, or blood libels to characterize Israel or Israelis, or “drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.” We saw this with photoshopped slanderous cartoons on Old Pecos Trail in Santa Fe in 2020.

“I’m not against Israel, just Israeli policy” is a trope often used by antisemitic speakers or protesters who then misrepresent actual Israeli policy, spreading disinformation claims and anti-Israel propaganda. Claims such as apartheid, ethnic cleansing, colonialism, genocide, racism, ethnic cleansing or pinkwashing are evidence of the ignorance or bigotry of the speakers, not of Israeli policy.

Racists don’t think they are racists. Homophobes don’t think they are bigots. Anti-Zionists don’t think they are antisemites.

Well, no more excuses. The IHRA definition calls out these tropes as antisemitic.

The governor’s executive order is not a law and does not infringe on First Amendment rights. It does not punish or silence criticism of Israel policy, nor does it single out Jews for special or privileged treatment.

It does agree with more than 30 countries, the European Union, the U.S. departments of State, Education and Justice, the Global Imams Council, Republican and Democratic administrations and other U.S. states, all of which have adopted or endorsed the IHRA definition.

The governor’s executive order helps law enforcement and other agencies identify and track antisemitic acts; helps media better understand, report on, and maybe prevent publishing antisemitic letters and op-eds; and maybe – just maybe – sensitizes antisemites to think twice before uttering their bigotry.

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, present at the governor’s signing ceremony, stated, “The governor could not have been more generous” with her time and comments.

We agree and applaud and thank the governor and all those who stand against antisemitism.