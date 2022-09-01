Governor’s definition is deeply flawed and dangerous

On Aug. 16, 2022, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Executive Order 2022-118: Adopting Working Definition of Antisemitism.

While rising antisemitism is deeply concerning, the definition of antisemitism that the governor signed into law is deeply flawed and dangerous, in particular for those of us who are speaking out about human rights issues all over the world, including Palestine.

The definition of antisemitism by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) specifically includes, for example, that “claiming that the existence of Israel is a racist endeavor” is antisemitic. As a Jewish American and Israeli citizen, I am very critical of Israel and question the Zionist ideology of preferential treatment of Jews over others. I believe a Jewish state cannot be democratic, just as a Christian or Muslim state cannot be democratic. Am I an anti-Semite? Should I be prosecuted for antisemitism? Many Palestinians whose families are suffering under the brutal Israeli occupation and the discrimination of non-Jews in Israel believe the idea of Israel as a Jewish state is inherently racist. Are they all anti-Semites? Absolutely not!

Antisemitism is real, but it is coming mostly from white supremacists who shout “Jews will not replace us” and from right-wing extremists who shoot and kill in synagogues and deface places of Jewish worship and cemeteries. There is antisemitism from the left, but criticism of Israel itself is not antisemitic.

The IHRA working definition on antisemitism is pushed into state legislation and municipalities by pro-Israel, Zionist groups that intend to silence anybody who is critical of Israel and supports Palestinian human rights. The constitutional right to free speech should not have an exception for Israel and Palestine. Critical speech about any other country in the world, including the U.S., is protected.

Executive Order 2022-118 should be rescinded or revised.