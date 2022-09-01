 Editorial: Metaverse coming to Downtown ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Metaverse coming to Downtown ABQ

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

What is the metaverse?

Nobody knows yet because it’s still being built and it’s too early to define what it means.

But it’s essentially cyberspace 2.0 — the next generation of how we interact with technology. Even though it’s speculative to describe where the technology will take us, it’s easy to imagine more interaction with virtual worlds, better gaming experiences and digital economies where users can create, buy and sell assets.

Even though products and experiences will exist, most likely, in a digital sphere, they need to be created somewhere in the bricks-and-mortar “real world.”

To that end, Rainforest Innovations, which manages all of the University of New Mexico’s technology transfer and economic development initiatives, wants to create an incubator to seed innovation in the creative industries that will contribute to the metaverse.

Dubbed “The Jungle,” the multi-faceted incubator space would be a central gathering and collaboration space where people come together to create new, innovative products and services they can test, demonstrate and display through mixed and virtual-reality platforms. That could include everything from film, music and social media to game-engine development, advanced web technologies and even transformational therapies that combine breakthroughs in robotics and medicine to treat both mental illness and physical disabilities.

It’s the next phase of development at Innovate ABQ — the seven-acre site that UNM acquired in 2014 to build a bustling research and development zone for innovation and entrepreneurship in the heart of Albuquerque.

The old First Baptist Church sanctuary and office tower at Broadway and Central Downtown could become the home of The Jungle, provided it can be outfitted for high-tech functionality.

It’s an ideal venue because the church facilities are already within the Innovate ABQ campus footprint; plus the sanctuary could provide space for large gatherings, presentations and performances. Rainforest Innovations has tapped Meow Wolf co-founder Vince Kadlubek to conceptually integrate the immersive arts and entertainment economy with emerging web technologies.

It’s a project with tremendous potential, and we’re optimistic The Jungle could make Albuquerque synonymous with metaverse innovation.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

