Editorial: Legislator’s crash raises concerns about driver safety

It’s good to see state Sen. Jacob Candelaria is apparently going to be OK after a violent vehicle crash last week. The West Side Albuquerque legislator said an unforeseen medical episode caused him to lose consciousness just before crashing his SUV into parked cars in the Old Town area last Friday night.

Photos of his flipped vehicle, crumpled and lying on its roof, show just how fortunate the third-term senator was to escape the crash with only cuts and bruises.

To his credit, Candelaria remained on the scene and waited for police. And unlike several other high-profile accidents and traffic stops involving legislators in recent years, he made no mention of the public office he holds when interviewed by police.

When police asked about his profession, Candelaria simply said he’s a lawyer. He also apologized and said he was thankful he was alive and didn’t hurt anyone else.

Witnesses said Candelaria’s SUV was moving at a high speed and ran a red light before striking the parked cars and flipping over. The video and photo evidence confirm the violent nature of the crash.

“The last thing I remember was driving past the Albuquerque Museum,” Candelaria said. “The next thing I know I’m upside down in my Chevy Equinox.”

It’s important to note officers didn’t observe any signs of impairment. Candelaria, who stated on the Senate floor last year he had a medical cannabis card, told the Journal he was “stone-cold sober” at the time. There’s no indication he was impaired, though he did say he had a seizure disorder as a child.

Candelaria stepped up after the crash, saying he will compensate the owners of the three parked vehicles and has scheduled an appointment with his doctor to determine the cause of his blackout.

But because he was not cited, there is no trigger to have the Motor Vehicle Division require proof he’s medically OK to be behind the wheel. He has no driving restrictions as a result of the crash.

That’s concerning, for Candelaria and others.

State administrative code 18.19.5.34 gives the example of a licensed driver who tells MVD they have had a seizure and “to remain validly licensed in New Mexico, Y must first submit to the division a statement from a licensed physician or licensed osteopathic physician, on the appropriate medical form supplied by the division, attesting that Y has been free of any seizures or episodes for at least one year and either is not under medication or is taking medication without side effects.”

The fact that after causing such a serious wreck Candelaria is not required to consult a physician, surrender his license and resume driving only when he has been episode-free for a set period reveals a glaring hole in the state’s motor vehicle procedures, which appear to operate on the honor system.

Imagine having a driver in a blackout crash into your car or home. Now imagine seeing them tooling about town a day or week later. You would probably take cover.

Candelaria, a trailblazer who was one of the youngest (age 25) and the first openly gay man elected to the state Senate in 2012, handled the terrifying crash scene admirably.

The open question is what precautions should be in place to protect the individual and others if a driver suffers a medical episode and causes a serious crash. Should they then be allowed to drive before an evaluation period and physician authorization?

State lawmakers should provide an answer for the system next session.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.