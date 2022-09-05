Paid internships fix workforce participation rate at source

New Mexico’s dismal worker participation rate can be fixed faster if we focus on young people – especially high schoolers in danger of disengagement.

Recently, the Journal staff wrote an editorial naming root causes and solutions to our state’s economic rut. One powerful solution that was overlooked: paid internships for high schoolers.

Over the past five years, local nonprofits and employers have been quietly working together to forge a new workforce pipeline, beginning before students leave high school. Future Focused Education’s X3 and X3 NeXt paid internship programs have grown to over 130 employers and 850 placements – and have paid out nearly $1 million to interns for their hard work.

It’s a grow-your-own workforce strategy that has been immensely successful because it focuses on connecting our schools, employers and young people to meet long-term needs.

The important distinction is that X3 internships focus on students in danger of dropping out, disconnecting or getting off track to college/career. Most internship programs give professional opportunities to the most high-performing students – leaving behind those who need a little extra support.

COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on disengagement rates across the country, and New Mexico has been hit hardest. A recent study by The Measure of America found disengagement is at an all-time high: 19.6% of our young people ages 16-24 are disengaged – not working and not in school.

That means there are nearly 48,000 untethered young people in New Mexico. Make no mistake, there are real costs associated with this catastrophe, and those costs are paid by our communities.

In “The Economics of Investing in Opportunity Youth” report, the estimated social costs of disengaged young people over their lifetime was $900,000. Even without accounting for inflation over the past decade, that’s a staggering amount. Crime, social services, substance abuse and lost wages are making all of us poorer, and we need to do something about it.

The Journal editorial team urged we must enroll more students in vocational/technical education, which is a good suggestion – but how do we enroll them if they’re disengaging before they graduate?

We need to give young people opportunities other than dead-end jobs that keep them out until midnight – which competes with their efforts to graduate. Many of these young people are from low-income families and must work to support their household.

Paid internships are the answer to fixing the workforce participation rate at the source. The state of New Mexico allocated federal pandemic relief funding to employ young people over the past two summers. They launched the Innovation Zone initiative with the Public Education Department, which invested millions of dollars in paid internships for young people through its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER). Participation in the program was impressive.

The X3 and X3 NeXt programs have proven to be terrifically promising as well. Not only are these students getting meaningful work experience that positions them for higher-paying careers, they also get something even more valuable: a web of caring adults and mentors who support their growth, caring adults who keep them accountable to their goals of graduation and professional development.

The beauty of the X3 program is it meets students where they are and gets them connected to mentors and professional leaders, which pays long-term dividends to them, their employers and our communities.

Tony Monfiletto is the executive director of Future Focused Education, a nonprofit based in Albuquerque.