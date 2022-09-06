 ABQ teachers in need of new union leadership - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ teachers in need of new union leadership

By Linda Trujillo / albuquerque resident

Rather than spending her time trying to repair her relationship with the Albuquerque Public School Board of Education or, heaven forbid, looking at the reading and math data of our students, Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein put forth the same untruths and vitriol that caused three of the four APS board members to relent and sign the amendment to the APS/ATF negotiated agreement that was tabled at the conclusion of the board meeting on Aug. 17.

Clearly, she really didn’t like being questioned.

Teacher raises were never included in the amendment because the governor had already signed the bill to increase the three licensing levels by $10,000. Teachers had already begun receiving their new salaries effective at the beginning of this school year. However, union propaganda asserted teachers raises were at risk, knowing full well they were not. At question were the bloated raises and substantial payments for specific role groups for “extra work.” These people are not teachers, and many of them only see children twice per week. These raises, reimbursements for license fees and extra payments were questioned by members in the role groups themselves prior to negotiations. Those who questioned were called “non-union scabs” and their concerns were summarily dismissed by Bernstein and union staffer Jerry Thorn. No one is allowed to question Bernstein, which is why she surrounds herself with close friends at the negotiations table.

Bernstein’s propaganda machine wants parents and taxpayers to believe the dispute was about respect, not money. That’s not true. On Aug. 17 , four board members stated they had concerns with some expenditures and the ability of teachers to select what to teach, and that they wanted more time to have their questions answered. Didn’t we elect them to ask questions about expenditures and instruction methods? Don’t we want to know why Ellen Bernstein is receiving a $70,000 salary from APS when at the same time she is receiving a six-figure salary from the ATF? Don’t we want to know why teachers do not have to follow the curriculum the district paid for? Don’t we want to know why our kids can’t read at grade level? Don’t we want to know why our special ed classrooms have more kids than the regular classrooms?

Bernstein claims the board is making a deliberate attempt to undermine a committed partnership between the union and the district. Clearly the district has been rubber-stamping anything she wants for far too many years. The newly elected board members have decided to do the job they were elected to do and start asking the questions. It’s been 20 years under Bernstein’s leadership. Her leadership has only served to enhance the lives of the adults who pay their union dues. Yet our children have not moved from the very bottom of the list in education ranking in 20 years.

What we really need is a new union president with an innovative vision for how our children will improve their educational outcomes. Unfortunately, the last teacher who recently ran against her was publicly ridiculed due to his pronounced Spanish accent. So much for respect from the union supporters. I agree with Bernstein on one thing she said: This truly is a sad day.

