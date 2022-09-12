IRS resources should increase in-person audits

On March 5, 1770, a mass shooting took place on King Street in the city of Boston in the Massachusetts colony.

Five colonists were killed and six wounded.

The shooters were members of the British military. They were in Boston to enforce the king’s tax laws. Armed defenders of the Crown’s laws.

Historically this event is known as the Boston Massacre. The king’s soldiers were not tax collectors, but they were present to help put down protests against taxation without representation.

The fracas began with an altercation involving one soldier guarding the Custom House. This soldier was set upon by colonists who, some later said, planned to carry him off and kill him.

Reinforcements arrived. The scene grew chaotic. At some point, shots rang out. Someone said “fire,” but it is not clear at what point or in what context these words were uttered.

The soldiers were placed on trial. They were defended by John Adams, who later became the second president of the United States.

Adams said, in the soldiers’ defense, “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”

The IRS won more resources in the unfortunately named “Inflation Reduction Act.” We are told that IRS will be able to hire 87,000 new employees over the next 10 years.

A 10-year hiring plan is long term. So long term that U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida warns people not to apply for the IRS jobs. Scott says his party will take back the jobs if they win the Congress.

Other members of Congress, yes, members of Congress, warn that IRS agents will be showing up at your doorstep with guns to collect taxes from you.

These are not the debates we once had in Congress about enforcement of the tax laws. In fact, we seldom questioned whether the laws should be enforced. They are, after all, laws.

What if you don’t like these laws? Well our 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, said, “The best way to get a bad law repealed is to enforce it strictly.”

That same Lincoln, staring into the abyss of a pending Civil War in March 1861, called upon the “better angels of our nature,” while saying, “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.”

Many people now have, as Adams said, inclinations and passions that may stubbornly collide with facts and evidence. They look for enemies, not friends.

The IRS now has about 78,000 employees. This is down from 90,000 10 years ago. IRS has 6,400 Revenue Agents, down from 8,550 10 years earlier.

IRS anticipates many retirements in the next 10 years. IRS has an antiquated technology system. IRS audit rates are at record lows.

Five of six IRS audits are now “correspondence” audits. These are letters sent by mail and handled by employees below the ranks of agents (lesser trained and skilled compliance officers and tax examiners).

Correspondence audits are disproportionately directed at low and middle-income taxpayers. This is only because the issues that can be addressed by letter tend to be those identified by third-party income and deduction reports sent to IRS.

Higher income people have income not reported on W-2 or 1099 forms. An audit of their issues requires face-to-face contact.

I cannot see the added hires and resources being directed to correspondence audits. We should logically expect more face-to-face audits, meaning more higher income audits.

IRS now has less than 80,000 employees before planned 10-year retirements. They will add 87,000 new ones.

Less than 10% of the current workforce is Revenue Agents. New hires will be across the board — enforcement, technical support, customer service and administrative support. Just like now.

IRS now has about 2,000 “Special Agents,” or less than 2.5% of its workforce. These are the agents who carry, with training, weapons. They handle criminal investigations, not routine audits.

Will IRS use new resources to bring guns to your door or to increase audits of higher income taxpayers? Passions or facts?

Scottish writer Alasdoir Gray wrote, “You, dear reader, now have two accounts to choose between and there can be no doubt which is most probable.”

Jim Hamill is the director of Tax Practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.