 City's tax preparer legislation needs changes to work - Albuquerque Journal

City’s tax preparer legislation needs changes to work

By Fred Bach / liberty tax service

Albuquerque attorney Karen Meyers’ (Aug. 11) guest column defending the city’s tax preparation ordinance that she helped to draft when she worked for the city is not surprising.

What is surprising, though, are the misstatements and unwillingness to acknowledge the serious deficiencies of the ordinance, including provisions that I believe are unconstitutional – like compelling paid tax preparers to disclose cheaper options – that could cost the city and the public dearly if it is challenged in court.

Councilor Pat Davis deserves kudos for recognizing the many problems with this ordinance, which twice has been suspended by the City Council, and for leading the effort to amend it.

The “Albuquerque Tax Preparer and Consumer Rights Ordinance” was passed last year without seeking or considering input from the tax preparers who live and work here, proudly serving the people of Albuquerque. My company, Liberty Tax Service, and the other tax preparers in our national trade association employ approximately 270 preparers and staff at about 45 offices in the city.

Each year, we help thousands of Albuquerque residents prepare their taxes. Our livelihood depends on our customers having a good experience, and we support the city’s goals of increased transparency and consumer protection.

The ordinance, however, has proved to be unworkable and harmful. Unclear rules confuse preparers and taxpayers alike. Redundant paperwork requirements significantly lengthen the tax preparation experience of each taxpayer we serve. And extreme enforcement mechanisms could expose small businesses like mine to civil lawsuits seeking massive penalties for technical “violations” that have nothing to do with the accuracy or cost of a person’s tax return.

For example, a taxpayer’s lawyer could allege minor violations of the ordinance – which carries a penalty of $500 per violation. If these violations were not discovered for, say, six months, the penalty would be multiplied by the number of days, 182, of the alleged violations. A lawsuit could be filed for mere technical violations – even if the taxpayer received great service and a perfectly prepared tax return.

The ordinance will work best when it operates within a framework that recognizes the way the tax preparation process works and imposes requirements that seek to actually improve the customer experience, not twist it beyond recognition.

At a minimum, the unconstitutional provisions must be removed. The law should set clear guidance for tax preparers and clear expectations for consumers. Taxpayers should know who is preparing their return and understand how the cost of their service is calculated. Tax preparers should understand the requirements and prohibitions under the law and the penalty imposed for violations. And consumers should have an uncomplicated and inexpensive way to complain about violations and get quick results.

With these changes, the ordinance may be salvaged. Without them, it ought to be repealed.

Fred Bach is the district manager for the West region of Liberty Tax Service. He resides in Sacramento, California, and oversees operations in New Mexico.

