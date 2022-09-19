 Your cell call now tells 911 operators where you are - Albuquerque Journal

Your cell call now tells 911 operators where you are

By Jose Espinel / Vice President and General Manager, AT&T in New Mexico

“9-1-1, what’s your location?”

It’s a phrase we’ve heard hundreds of times on TV shows and movies. In real life though, have you ever considered the possibility that this question – one that can mean the difference between life and death – may be hard for the caller to answer? In an emergency, you may not be able to speak. If you’re in a car accident, you may not know where you are. In a disaster, your surroundings may be confusing.

That’s where a new location-based routing feature we call “Locate Before Route” comes in. AT&T, in collaboration with Intrado, rolled out a first-of-its-kind 911 upgrade in New Mexico that will make it easier for emergency personnel to find and send help to wireless callers.

Roughly 80% of 911 calls today are made from cell phones. Before location-based routing, a call would ping a cell phone tower and connect to the dispatch center closest to that tower. But here’s the thing: That cell tower could be up to 10 miles away. In fact, it could be in a different county, making it difficult for dispatchers to pinpoint exactly where the caller is calling from.

Here’s how the new technology works:

Instead of pinging the closest cell tower, the GPS in your phone connects with the closest 911 dispatch center, meaning emergency operators can locate you within about 55 yards of your position. That’s about half a football field.

This kind of accuracy means public safety can respond faster, especially in situations when a 911 wireless caller doesn’t know or can’t disclose their location.

AT&T is the first wireless carrier to launch location-based routing for all 911 call centers nationwide, whether they’re operating on older technology or NextGen 911. The best part, AT&T customers in New Mexico and across the country now have access to this service – no action is necessary.

AT&T’s commitment to public safety is longstanding. Following the events of Sept. 11, we worked to create FirstNet – the only nationwide communications platform dedicated to public safety and first responders. With nationwide location-based 911 call routing, we are providing our customers with the quickest, most accurate way to call emergency personnel for help when it’s most needed.

It is our hope other wireless carriers will join us in aiding emergency personnel to reach their customers faster in times of crisis by adding location-based routing to their service as well. The impact of this upgrade could be the single most critical, positive improvement for the safety of our communities since the invention of cell phones.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Your cell call now tells 911 operators where you are

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Steering toward a big win
ABQnews Seeker
It's as iconic as any state ... It's as iconic as any state fair display: the Parade of Champions
2
Tribal education leaders' feelings mixed on state's progress
ABQnews Seeker
Incremental changes and advances have helped, ... Incremental changes and advances have helped, but they say there's still more to do
3
'The Cleaning Lady' actress finds home in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Eva De Dominici travels from Los ... Eva De Dominici travels from Los Angeles to Albuquerque about four times a week
4
Museum attendance on the mend
ABQnews Seeker
Museums, historical site attendance slowly returning ... Museums, historical site attendance slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels
5
A new mosquito is stalking NM – ...
ABQnews Seeker
Climate change creates a hospitable environment ... Climate change creates a hospitable environment in NM
6
Roadway cleanups planned to spiff up this 'trashy' city ...
ABQnews Seeker
And drivers say there was nothing ... And drivers say there was nothing 'fair' about State Fair backups
7
We must work together to bring excess water to ...
From the newspaper
Other states on track to beat ... Other states on track to beat us to Mississippi, Missouri river overflows
8
Editorial: Children's Code should not provide CYFD a shield ...
Editorials
The appalling child-abuse case in Texico, ... The appalling child-abuse case in Texico, N.M., should be the last straw t ...
9
Busy thieves threaten licenses, steal pandemic relief
Columnists
Anyone who is licensed by the ... Anyone who is licensed by the state - barbers, counselors, cannabis producers, etc. - has ...