Environmental Education of NM hosts Outdoor Learning Week

Environmental Education of New Mexico hopes to get kids outside to learn.

The nonprofit is hosting its second annual Outdoor Learning Week, running Sept. 26 through Oct. 1.

Allison Martin, one of the program’s developers, said that the goal is to get teachers and organizations to get their students outside and learning.

“We really want teachers to not just go outside, but bring the curriculum outside, connect content areas, make it part of the pedagogical approach,” Martin said.

Teachers can download activities and curriculums directly from EENM’s website, and there are also incentives offered for schools to take part in the program.

Outdoor Learning is statewide and anyone is eligible to participate. Organizations can connect via social media by tagging EENM to promote the program and let others see it in action.

EENM has a network of almost 200 outdoor and environmental learning organizations and connects thousands of teachers and professionals, according to Martin.

“Our main role is connecting the community voices to environmental education … we have symposium events and we promote outdoor and environmental learning in various ways.” Martin said.

EENM’s Outdoor Learning program earned a proclamation from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to promote the importance of getting kids outside.

Martin added that this year EENM is adding a virtual symposium for teachers at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m.

“We’re hoping that with these conversations, with people seeing kids outside, with these connections, then we’re going to grow more opportunity,” Martin said.

Though teachers come to EENM’s website for activities, Martin said that arrangements and permissions forms are made within the administration at each respective school that chooses to participate.

Visit eenm.org/week for more information or to register.