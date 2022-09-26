 If a medical recommendation doesn't feel right, get a second opinion - Albuquerque Journal

If a medical recommendation doesn’t feel right, get a second opinion

By Thomas Francl / placitas resident

My personal satisfaction of the medical profession has plummeted over the last decade because most providers have evolved into corporations that focus on profit. This is especially true of many pharmaceutical companies who sell insulin, for example, to pump up their bottom line. Unfortunately, this mindset has spread to hospitals, medical doctors, dentists, nursing homes, etc.

In the past five years, I’ve been treated by four dentists because the first three prescribed unnecessary treatments at inflated rates. One even recommended teeth straightening to a senior citizen! I had an optometrist diagnose cataract surgery and made an appointment with a surgeon before I even left his office. It felt like there was a referral commission involved, so I got a second opinion.

Medical group doctors are required to see five or six patients an hour. If we need a doctor visit to treat an ailment, their recommendation is almost a snap judgment and usually is just another pill to take.

The medical profession in New Mexico is strained to the limit due to shortages of doctors, nurses, lab technicians and even office clerks. I believe it’s because these professionals can earn substantially more money in San Diego, Phoenix or Dallas.

Historically, medical professionals cared about the individual. They cared about the whole person and took as much time as necessary at an office visit. I remember when doctors made home visits. There are still many professionals like this, but they have become an endangered species. I believe I am receiving the best care possible, and it took five years to get here. If a medical recommendation doesn’t feel right, seek a second opinion. Would you take the advice of a roofing contractor walking the neighborhood where every home needs a new roof?

