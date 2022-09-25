 Outdoor rec projects receive $2M+ in state funding - Albuquerque Journal

Outdoor rec projects receive $2M+ in state funding

By ABQJournal News Staff

The New Mexico Economic Development Department’s Outdoor Recreation Division handed out more than $2 million to 20 projects statewide through its Outdoor Recreation Trails+ grant, according to a news release.

This is the second round of grant funding this year, with the first round having been handed out earlier this year in June. That makes 35 projects that have been funded through this EDD grant this year, totaling nearly $5 million in investments.

The funding is primarily used for expanding outdoor access and growing the outdoor recreational economy in the state through local and regional projects, according to the news release.

According to the state’s guidelines for the outdoor grant, there are two tiers — level one focuses on local projects and has a limit of $100,000 in funding, while level two focuses on regional projects and has a maximum limit of $500,000.

“Outdoor recreation was identified early on by Gov. (Michelle) Lujan Grisham as one way to diversify New Mexico’s economy and to create jobs and more opportunities for rural communities,” EDD Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said in a statement. “We now see that all parts of the state are benefitting from these initiatives with 65% of the projects announced today supporting rural or tribal communities.”

Recipients that received funding in the second round are:

  • Town of Springer — $300,000
  • City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department, Open Space Division — $295,000
  • Zuni Youth Enrichment Project — $99,999
  • Rocky Mountain Youth Corps — $99,999
  • Pueblo of Acoma — $99,999
  • Healing America’s Heroes (fiscal sponsor is Village of Capitan) — $99,999
  • Albuquerque Mountain Bike Association — $99,999
  • City of Alamogordo — $99,000
  • Taos Land Trust — $99,000
  • Taos Academy Charter School — $96,000
  • Rio Grande Return — $94,078
  • Santa Fe Fat Tire Society — $93,000
  • Spirit of Hidalgo — $92,000
  • City of Clovis — $80,000
  • New Mexico Wildlife Federation — $71,958
  • Los Alamos County — $65,000
  • Aldo Leopold Charter School — $51,450
  • City of Sunland Park — $29,084
  • Audubon Southwest — $25,000
  • Sandoval County — $25,000

The state will hand out one more round of grant funding this fall, as it is working with about $2.2 million in funding left for the year, the news release said.

“The Trails+ applications reflect the passion and dedication of New Mexico’s community leaders who work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for the people and communities they serve,” Center for a Sustainable Future and Outdoor Programs Director Kathy Whiteman said in a statement.

