Through music and wit, ‘Hairspray’ wins first place

Baltimore 1962.

Sixteen-year-old Tracy Turnblad envisions a world where everyone has an opportunity.

She learns to make change, it takes hard work.

Despite the objections of her stay-at-home mother, Edna, Tracy becomes an overnight sensation when her dance moves win her a role on “The Corny Collins Show,” a teen dance show on local TV.

Before long she’s leading a campaign to integrate the all-white “The Corny Collins Show” and eventually breaks down the color barriers.

Despite the odds, she finds the power of her voice.

This is part of the premise behind the Tony Award-winning musical “Hairspray.”

The national tour kicked off its six-performance run at Popejoy Hall on Thursday night.

“Hairspray” is a story about acceptance and finding the joy in embracing the differences.

The original production debuted on Broadway in Aug. 2002 and picked up eight Tony Awards.

During its Broadway run, there were 2,642 performances, making the musical the 22nd longest-running show in Broadway history.

The national tour cast is keeping the legacy alive.

Niki Metcalf, who plays Tracy Turnblad, took command of the stage with the opening lines of “Good Morning Baltimore.” Throughout the musical, there were only a few moments where she wasn’t on stage. When she was on stage, she added a twinkle to Tracy, which was magical to see.

The music in this production ebbs and flows with the perfect cadence, one can’t help to tag along with the range of emotions each song brings.

It’s difficult to pinpoint every piece of genius throughout the performance, but I’ll try.

This was a night for the women characters.

Ryahn Evers as Amber Von Tussle had the attitude of the spoiled teenager down pat.

Then there’s Addison Garner as Velma Von Tussle, who somehow made being evil look good.

Emery Henderson as Penny Pingleton, Tracy’s best friend, waited for nine hours to audition for the show. Her performance as the naive teenager paid off with the comedic timing landing each time. Not to mention, “she’s a checkerboard chick.”

The versatility of Emmanuelle Zeesman, who plays Prudy Pingleton, and is responsible for her daughter’s anxiety, is perfection. Zeesman also played the gym teacher and matron with ease.

The fast-talking Motormouth Maybelle is played by Sandie Lee and her voice is simply powerful. She takes the audience on a journey with “I Know Where I’ve Been,” which also gives glimmers of hope of where society needs to get to.

Of course, one couldn’t take about the show without mentioning Edna Turnblad, which is played by Andrew Levitt.

Levitt stepped into the role knowing that Edna has been played by some spectacular performers. But he knew he could handle the pressure because he’s been performing as Nina West, since 2001.

“The truth of it, it’s been the greatest challenge and greatest joy to step into these shoes,” Levitt told the Journal. “Obviously, the original Broadway version had Harvey Feirstein and the two films had Divine and John Travolta in the same role as me. My goal was to specifically to leave my mark on it. What I’ve learned through Nina West is that we need the audience to believe this is a real woman. I’ve learned how to create a character and make them seem real. Edna is very much my own.”

Levitt did make the role his own. The comedic moments were classic. But it was the pace of where Levitt was able to peel back the layers of Edna as he balanced raw emotion with a plenty of love.

We’ve all felt like Edna and that’s an amazing task for an actor to bring to life.

“Hairspray” is set in the ’60s, yet there are similar problems that exist today. It seems like in 60 years, the needle has moved, but the fight continues.

The national tour cast brings some much-needed joy to the world — even if it’s only for a bit over two hours.

See the show and find out how long, “You Can’t Stop the Beat” stays in your head. Pay attention as the matron give a shout out to the Lobos and Edna shouts out the Land of Enchantment.