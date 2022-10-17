Even a gift ‘for’ a charity may be deductible

Can you claim a charitable contribution for a transfer to a qualified charity, but designated for the benefit of one person?

What if you bypass the charity and pay that person directly?

The logical answer to both questions is no. Perhaps the first answer is no and the second one is really no.

For people like me, who argue that the tax law really is logical, it’s a struggle to explain the actual answer to these questions.

Let’s start with the correct answers. To question 1, mostly no. To question 2, really mostly no. But as explained in the Princess Bride, there’s a difference between being dead and being mostly dead.

The tax law allows a deduction for contributions made “to or for the use of” a charitable organization. The “or” means there are two ways to obtain a deduction.

There are a few other requirements even for a transfer directly to the charity. First, the transfer must have donative intent. Second, there must not be equivalent value received in exchange for the transfer.

Charities must provide a statement of the amount given and that no goods or services were received in exchange. A gift may still exist if the amount given exceeds any value received.

Charities are charities because they are established to help others. A gift to a charity generally must benefit an indefinite number of people.

The indefinite test means that the gift cannot be designated for a single person. A purported gift to a college to be used for a son’s college tuition was held not to be a charitable transfer.

Remember that there are two ways to obtain a deduction. Method two is a gift “for the use of” a charity.

Because this is distinct from the transfer “to” the charity, it applies when funds are transferred to a party other than the charity. The issue then is whether the transfer was to further the charity’s activities or just to benefit the spender.

Placing funds within the control of the charity (i.e., “to”) makes it easier to argue that the transfer was a gift. Things get a bit stickier when the charity does not receive the funds.

That said, problems can arise in both scenarios. A “gift” to a charity earmarked for a single purpose still requires that the earmarked purpose be consistent with the charity’s activities that justify its tax-exempt status.

The law makes clear that unreimbursed out-of-pocket costs incurred on behalf of a charity’s activities is deductible. One example is automobile mileage when the vehicle is used to support the charity’s activities.

Let’s say a church says, “We’re taking a group to Oklahoma to rebuild homes damaged by a tornado. We’ll sleep on cots at a local church but you each need to pay transportation and meal costs.”

That should be “for the use of” the church, in support of its social ministry outreach. And to support an activity organized by the church.

Now let’s expand that to a youth group taking a mission trip to Central America. Higher out-of-pocket costs. But if organized by the church, still in furtherance of its activities.

Does it matter if the travel costs are for the donor, or for someone designated by the donor, such as the donor’s child? Does that violate the “indefinite” number of beneficiaries test?

New Mexico is within the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. The Tenth Circuit decided a case in 1984 dealing with mission trips for the LDS (“Mormon”) Church.

The church has a policy of young men taking two-year mission trips. Parents are expected to pay minimum living costs for the child. Mission work is 6-1/2 days per week.

IRS denied a charitable deduction for a parent’s payment to a child for mission purposes. It cited prior cases denying deductions that benefit a designated individual.

A District Court agreed with the IRS. The Tenth Circuit reversed. The court said the test is whether the expenditure has as its primary purpose the furtherance of the charity’s objectives or those of the donor.

Direct transfers to an individual probably are not tax deductible. Then again, maybe they can be deducted under the primary purpose test, particularly within the Tenth Circuit.

Jim Hamill is the director of Tax Practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.