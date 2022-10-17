 From freshman to graduate - Albuquerque Journal

From freshman to graduate

By Garnett S. Stokes / president, university of new mexico

UNM President Garnett Stokes

This fall, the University of New Mexico welcomed its largest freshman class since 2013, with a record 27% of them being First Gen students – that is, students who are the first in their families to attend college. Sadly, only 26% of first-generation students in the United States will complete college, compared with 70% of students from college-educated families. Having been a first-generation student, I know from experience the college environment can make or break a student’s chances of success.

Registering for classes, finding course materials or deciphering terms like “office hours” can be overwhelming. It’s easy to misinterpret even a well-meaning suggestion to “seek tutoring” as doubt about a student’s potential. Add to this the stresses of financial insecurity, caring for a family member, or juggling work and school, and it’s easy to understand why these students may not be equipped to make their classes a priority.

One of our obligations as New Mexico’s flagship university is to ensure a learning environment that fosters self-confidence and drives academic success for all students. We start by setting a high academic bar and – by relying on the principles of growth mindset – assuring students we believe they can grow and succeed if they put in the effort and lean into our support structure. We then provide resources inside and outside of class, from carefully designed exam preparation to access to our food pantries.

Sometimes it’s the smallest of things that can have the biggest influence on academic performance. For instance, faculty can “decode” for students, explaining that “office hours” are a time set aside for students to ask questions. Or they can build classroom activities that help students identify highly regarded scientists, researchers or artists who share their own background or experience. While these tactics seem simple, they’re grounded in decades of evidence-based practices for building growth mindset and belonging.

Over the past three years, through our alliance with the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, UNM faculty have collaborated with the national Student Experience Project (SEP) to improve our students’ experience in college by using these evidence-based practices. And it works. Last fall, SEP tools helped students boost their rates of earning As and Bs by 10% while decreasing failing grades and withdrawals. And those First Gen students? They were more likely to receive As and Bs and less likely to fail or withdraw from the class than first generation students in similar non-SEP classes.

So far, 135 UNM professors have become SEP teachers, with many more of our 3,000-plus faculty waiting in the wings. New Mexico’s U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich has worked with his colleagues to establish an unprecedented College Retention and Completion Fund to support innovative, evidence-based programs like the SEP that move students toward graduation.

We are fortunate students in New Mexico can have their tuition fully covered by generous state scholarships. But we also know tuition alone isn’t enough to ensure graduation. It takes a commitment to building an inclusive environment where everyone believes students belong and can succeed.

Garnett S. Stokes is the 23rd president of The University of New Mexico and the first in her family to attend college.

Election Guide

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » From freshman to graduate

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Diverse teachers wanted in schools
ABQnews Seeker
NM educators don't match students NM educators don't match students
2
Let's cut water use now and avoid another Texas ...
From the newspaper
Legislature may be forced to use ... Legislature may be forced to use a stick in addition to incentives
3
From freshman to graduate
From the newspaper
State's flagship university working on inclusive ... State's flagship university working on inclusive environment that helps first-generation college students complete their degrees
4
One bad bull at a time
ABQnews Seeker
Young Edgewood bullrider heads to the ... Young Edgewood bullrider heads to the Indian National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada this week
5
Alto residents oppose proposed concrete plant
ABQnews Seeker
Environmental group claims state is siding ... Environmental group claims state is siding with the business, not families
6
Trapped in fiesta's Porky Pig lot; call in faded ...
ABQnews Seeker
Balloon Glow hostage? Balloon Glow hostage?
7
Punchless Lobos lose to rival New Mexico State, 21-9
College
University of New Mexico football coach ... University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales said he was looking for answers when he fired offensive coordinator Derek Warehime a week ago. ...
8
Vote for Gov. Lujan Grisham to protect abortion access
From the newspaper
Abortion is on the ballot this ... Abortion is on the ballot this November. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wa ...
9
Donate items to get them a new life rather ...
Columnists
Are you downsizing? Children moved out? ... Are you downsizing? Children moved out? Parents moving to other living arrangements? Or are you just ...