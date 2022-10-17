From freshman to graduate

This fall, the University of New Mexico welcomed its largest freshman class since 2013, with a record 27% of them being First Gen students – that is, students who are the first in their families to attend college. Sadly, only 26% of first-generation students in the United States will complete college, compared with 70% of students from college-educated families. Having been a first-generation student, I know from experience the college environment can make or break a student’s chances of success.

Registering for classes, finding course materials or deciphering terms like “office hours” can be overwhelming. It’s easy to misinterpret even a well-meaning suggestion to “seek tutoring” as doubt about a student’s potential. Add to this the stresses of financial insecurity, caring for a family member, or juggling work and school, and it’s easy to understand why these students may not be equipped to make their classes a priority.

One of our obligations as New Mexico’s flagship university is to ensure a learning environment that fosters self-confidence and drives academic success for all students. We start by setting a high academic bar and – by relying on the principles of growth mindset – assuring students we believe they can grow and succeed if they put in the effort and lean into our support structure. We then provide resources inside and outside of class, from carefully designed exam preparation to access to our food pantries.

Sometimes it’s the smallest of things that can have the biggest influence on academic performance. For instance, faculty can “decode” for students, explaining that “office hours” are a time set aside for students to ask questions. Or they can build classroom activities that help students identify highly regarded scientists, researchers or artists who share their own background or experience. While these tactics seem simple, they’re grounded in decades of evidence-based practices for building growth mindset and belonging.

Over the past three years, through our alliance with the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, UNM faculty have collaborated with the national Student Experience Project (SEP) to improve our students’ experience in college by using these evidence-based practices. And it works. Last fall, SEP tools helped students boost their rates of earning As and Bs by 10% while decreasing failing grades and withdrawals. And those First Gen students? They were more likely to receive As and Bs and less likely to fail or withdraw from the class than first generation students in similar non-SEP classes.

So far, 135 UNM professors have become SEP teachers, with many more of our 3,000-plus faculty waiting in the wings. New Mexico’s U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich has worked with his colleagues to establish an unprecedented College Retention and Completion Fund to support innovative, evidence-based programs like the SEP that move students toward graduation.

We are fortunate students in New Mexico can have their tuition fully covered by generous state scholarships. But we also know tuition alone isn’t enough to ensure graduation. It takes a commitment to building an inclusive environment where everyone believes students belong and can succeed.

Garnett S. Stokes is the 23rd president of The University of New Mexico and the first in her family to attend college.