Peace Corps shaped my career from UNM to Ecuador

By Nick Mills / former peace corps volunteer, carlsbad resident

I’m sorry I missed the recent reunion of Ecuador volunteers in Santa Fe, which was featured in the Sept. 18 Sunday Journal. I would have liked to share my story with other former volunteers.

I was a volunteer in Ecuador from 1962 to 1964. I was proud to serve in the first PC volunteer group assigned to that country. My work was in community development, and I ended up organizing and running several vacation camps for children from the barrios in which I worked in Guayaquil and Ambato.

My life was radically transformed by my PC experience, as happened to so many others. Ecuador and Latin America broadly became my passion and my life for the next 50 years. On returning to the states I enrolled in Latin American Studies programs at the University of New Mexico, completing my doctorate degree in 1973. My doctorate was on Liberal Opposition in Ecuadorean Politics, 1830-1845, based on research carried out in Ecuador in 1969.

After a stint at the University of Oklahoma I was appointed director of the UNM Andean Study and Research Center in Quito. The center closed its doors in the early 1980s, but I remained in Ecuador as special adviser to President Osvaldo Hurtado, a position I held until his term ended in 1984, at which time I joined him in setting up the now prestigious Corporacion de Estudios para el Desarrollo, a think tank specializing in political and economic affairs in Ecuador and Latin America.

I returned to the states in 1986, when I changed my career path from itinerate academic to development worker. For the next 40 years I served Catholic Relief Services and other similar agencies – CARE and Save the Children – in a variety of capacities in Central America and Afghanistan. My specializations were strategic planning and international education project design and development.

My work took me all over the world, but I never abandoned Ecuador in my heart and in my actions. I returned several times for work-related visits, and I maintained regular contact with life-long friends. In the mid ’80s I wrote a book on Ecuadorean politics that was named book of the year in political science. When I retired from active service overseas in 2010, I devoted the next seven years to writing “Osvaldo Hurtado Visto por Sus Contemporaneos” (Osvaldo Hurtado as Seen by His Contemporaries), which was at bottom a tribute to Hurtado’s stalwart defense of democracy in Ecuador during 50 tumultuous years. In the introduction to the book I recount in some detail the story of my life in Ecuador and the nature of my abiding association with that country.

