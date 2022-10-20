Fishing line for Oct. 20, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

At Alumni Pond, Makayla Frietze of Las Cruces caught and released a 26.5-inch catfish using beef liver Oct. 12. Adian Baca of Las Cruces caught a 2-pound largemouth bass using a crankbait Oct. 9.

At Canjilon Lakes, Mileya Castillo, 3, caught a 19-inch rainbow trout using red wiggler worms at the upper lake Oct. 6.

At Eagle Nest Lake, Cruz Roybal, 10, of Las Vegas caught a 21.5-inch rainbow trout using salmon, peach PowerBait on Oct. 10. Maurice Marin of Albuquerque caught a 25-inch rainbow trout using a Kastmaster lure Oct. 7.

At Elephant Butte Lake, Jay Wysong of Silver City and Skip Ward of Elephant Butte caught an 8-pound, 4-ounce and 5-pound, 6-ounce largemouth bass, respectively, using Senko worms Oct. 12. William Schroeder of Las Cruces caught a 5.1-pound largemouth bass while fishing at night for catfish using cut carp bait Oct. 12.

At Fenton Lake, Samuel Kovac, 8, of Bernalillo caught his limit of rainbow trout using garlic, peach PowerBait on Oct. 12.

At Grindstone Reservoir, Elijah Palma, 16, of Roswell caught a 14- and 16-inch rainbow trout using worms Oct. 12.

At Navajo Lake, Nathan Randall, Gustavo Diaz and Gus Jr. of Albuquerque all caught their limits of kokanee salmon using size 6/0 weighted snagging hooks Oct. 10.

On the Rio Grande, Seth Hardy of Red River caught a 27-inch pike using a white streamer fly near the Wild Rivers Recreation Area on Oct. 8.

At the San Juan River, Brandon Fragua of Jemez Pueblo caught a 30-inch brown trout using a size-24, demon midge pattern fly Oct. 8.

At Seven Springs Brood Pond, Ryan Martinez, 7, of Los Lunas caught and released two Rio Grande cutthroat trout and 13 rainbow trout, and caught and kept three rainbow trout using worms, salmon eggs, Pistol Pete’s spinner flies and Trout Magnet lures tipped with salmon eggs Oct. 10. Aiden Dunn, 7, of Tijeras caught a 19-inch rainbow trout using a dry fly Oct. 6.

At Trout Lakes, Ben Martinez Sr. of Santa Fe caught a 21 and 22-inch rainbow trout using a spinner Oct. 9.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

Notes from GAME & FISH

Northeast Fishing Report

Cabresto Lake no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good when using corn and salmon, peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Cimarron River was good when using nightcrawler worms.

Clayton Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake was fair when using chartreuse and white crankbaits.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary, including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on FR 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries). Tentative stocking of Rio Grande cutthroat trout is set for spring 2023.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good when using salmon, peach PowerBait and Kastmaster lures. Fishing for pike was fair to good when using spoons, Mepps #5 red and gold spinners, and gold Double Cowgirl spinners.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was fair to good when using chartreuse PowerBait.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including on the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good when using black and green Pistol Pete spinner flies with a water-filled bobber.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Alice was fair when using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good when using Trout Magnet lures, garlic PowerBait and worms.

Fishing for trout on Los Pinos River was fair when using Panther Martin spinners and nymph flies.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was fair to good when using small spinners and PowerBait marshmallows.

Morphy Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout on the Pecos River was fair to good when using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout on Red River was fair to good when using salmon eggs and beadhead nymph flies.

Fishing for trout on the Rio Grande was fair to good when using Rapala trout-pattern lures and gold Panther Martin spinners.

Fishing for trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir was good when using Woolly Bugger flies.

Fishing for trout at Shuree Ponds was fair to good when using caddis dry flies and beadhead nymph flies.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At Ute Lake, fishing for walleye was fair when using Berkley Flicker Shad lures trolling over deep brush. Fishing for white bass was slow when using jigging spoons in 28-35 feet of water. Fishing for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass was fair when using small swimbaits, crankbaits and various soft plastics fished on drop shot rigs on rocky points. Fishing for crappie was slow. Fishing for catfish was fair when using punch bait and nightcrawler worms.

Northwest Fishing Report

Fishing for smallmouth bass and catfish at Abiqui ú Lake was slow to fair when using live worms.

Fishing for bass in clear-water ditches at Albuquerque Area Drains was good when using purple swim jigs.

Bluewater Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good when using red wiggler worms, Pistol Pete spinner flies and orange PowerBait.

Fishing for catfish at Cochiti Lake was fair when using chicken liver and cut bait.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the Main Park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on the El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good when using garlic, peach PowerBait.

The city is in the final stages of repairs; stocking will resume soon at Grants Riverwalk Pond.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, fishing for trout was fair to good when using mop flies and worms.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was fair to good when using silver spinners and orange PowerBait.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts at McGaffey Lake have been suspended due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for smallmouth bass at Navajo Lake was fair when using green, pumpkin Ned Rigs. Fishing for kokanee salmon using size 6/0 weighted snagging hooks was good near the dam.

Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair when using nightcrawler worms and small Rapala trout-pattern lures. Fishing for trout below Abiqui ú Lake was fair when using worms and PowerBait. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiqui ú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiqui ú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout on the San Juan River in the quality waters was good when using size-24, midge-pattern flies and brown San Juan worm flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good when using PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good when using orange PowerBait, salmon peach PowerBait and Trout Magnet lures tipped with salmon eggs.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bluegill at Tingley Beach was good when using small pieces of worm on a red salmon egg hook.

Fishing for trout at Trout Lakes was good when using spinners and olive leech-pattern flies.

Southwest Fishing Report

Fishing for bass at Alumni Pond was fair to good when using small perch pattern lures and worms. Fishing for catfish was slow to fair when using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for all species was slow at Bear Canyon Lake.

Bill Evans Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Caballo Lake was good when using cut carp bait.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good when using shad and cut bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was fair to good when using Senko worms. Fishing for white bass was good when using white and chartreuse curly-tail grubs. Fishing for crappie was slow to fair when using live minnows. Fishing for walleye was slow when using nightcrawler worms.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was fair when using brown dry flies.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was fair to good when using chartreuse PowerBait and flies. Fishing for catfish was fair to good when using chicken pieces and nightcrawler worms.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was fair when using silver spinners.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Trees Lake was fair to good when using green and silver, deep-diving Rat-L-Trap lures. Fishing for catfish was fair to good when using worms and a bobber.

Fishing for all species was slow at Young Pond.

Southeast Fishing Report

Alto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Bataan Lake was slow when using shrimp and nightcrawler worms.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Eunice Lake was fair when using wacky-rigged, watermelon/red-flake plastic worms.

Fishing for catfish at Green Meadow Lake was slow to fair when using hot dogs.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good when using worms and orange-glitter, garlic PowerBait 2.5 feet off the bottom of the lake. Fishing for catfish was good when using nightcrawler worms and shrimp.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass on the Pecos River was good when using 3-inch, paddle-tail swimbaits.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Santa Rosa Lake was fair to good when using bluegill cut bait.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.