Substance abuse hurts New Mexico infants and moms

The federal Comprehensive Addictions and Recovery Act (CARA) requires states to report the number of babies born exposed to substances and the number who received a plan of care. However, the N.M. law passed in 2019 was designed to go further by creating an environment of trust and support to encourage pregnant people and caregivers to seek help rather than avoid care; addressing the need for care coordination to help ensure families connect with services and supports identified on the plan of care; and providing multiple backups to continue supporting families who may initially decline services.

The goals of our state’s law were to decrease the number of children experiencing abuse and neglect by offering supports for mothers and infants; to pull together the hospitals, health care providers for mothers and infants, home visiting and early intervention programs to provide these supports; to connect mothers with substance use and mental health care treatment providers; and to provide ongoing care coordination and navigation to families with a plan of care.

Infants with prenatal exposure to such substances as alcohol, marijuana, and other legal and illegal drugs have risks for poor health and a slower attainment of such milestones as speaking, understanding, and coordinating large and small muscles. The plans initiate services for infants that improve their health through the WIC program, prevent and treat problems through early medical follow-up with primary care, and early connection to home visiting services and intervention programs that start assessment of the infants’ progress to milestones. It’s much better to bring in developmental experts earlier in an infant’s life to improve how fast they acquire important skills.

From 2020-21, N.M. hospitals created over 2,300 plans of care. More than 90% of families identified had Medicaid insurance with potential insurance care coordination for mothers and infants, and the rest were offered care coordination through Children’s Medical Services. The most common services families accepted and engaged with were home visiting and early intervention (FIT) services for children with, or at risk for, developmental delays. Families with children up to age three can be served in both these programs, providing long-term continuity and support.

Evaluation efforts have identified better outcomes for those receiving services, but there is more work to be done. Future efforts will focus on connecting pregnant people with services earlier in pregnancy, improving the plan-of-care reporting process, identifying babies who should have had a plan of care and did not, and increasing the percentage of families engaged with early childhood programs.