Addressing NM’s crime issues starts with safeguarding children

In the late 1980s, a Kaiser Permanente clinic in San Diego teamed up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to launch a groundbreaking study of adverse childhood experiences — ACEs.

The first paper produced by the ACE study was published in 1998. It has since been cited in the professional literature a staggering 17,645 times, according to Google Scholar.

The study itself is ongoing. Meanwhile, its major findings have been replicated in countries around the world. Many states, including New Mexico, have launched ACE studies of their own populations.

On the CDC’s website, you’ll find this brief description of the original study: “Over 17,000 Health Maintenance Organization members from Southern California receiving physical exams completed confidential surveys regarding their childhood experiences and current health status and behaviors.”

The subjects were asked a series of detailed questions designed to establish whether, as children, they had experienced any one of 10 specific adversities. The adversities included abuse and neglect, as you’d expect, but also such disruptions as parental divorce or a parent’s incarceration. (You can get more information and read the questionnaires at www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/aces/about.html)

The researchers deliberately chose a conservative method of scoring the results. Respondents were assigned either a 1, if they had experienced a given adversity, or a 0, if they hadn’t, for a maximum ACE score of 10.

Erring always on the side of undercounting, the researchers assigned a 0 if a respondent reported they had experienced certain adversities only once or rarely.

Of that original cohort of middle-class San Diegans, the largest group, 36.1%, reported zero ACEs. Somewhat fewer reported one ACE, and fewer still two or three, while 12.5% reported four or more.

Their ACE scores correlated, with stunning precision, to a long series of mental health problems. To quote from the abstract of the first of many papers, “Persons who had experienced four or more categories of childhood exposure, compared to those who had experienced none, had 4- to 12-fold increased health risks for alcoholism, drug abuse, depression, and suicide attempt.”

Mental health issues might have been expected. But the researchers also found a “dose-response relationship” between high ACE scores and purely physical ailments, conditions no one would describe as psychosomatic, including “ischemic heart disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, skeletal fractures, and liver disease.”

Other researchers, notably the late Bruce McEwen, have shown at a molecular level how chronic stress alters a developing child’s neural circuits and brain structures. A body chronically awash in stress hormones is changed by them. Those changes damage a person’s mental and physical health.

They also influence his or her behavior, which is how this column dovetails with the last, which was concerned with the root causes of crime.

A 2016 study by the New Mexico Sentencing Commission reported that “experiencing childhood physical abuse and other forms of ACEs leads to higher rates of self-reported total offending, violent offending, and property offending.”

The study looked at all 220 juvenile offenders incarcerated in New Mexico in 2011. Instead of relying on self-reports, the researchers used multiple sources of information, including interviews with parents and guardians, plus medical and child protective service records, to calculate each child’s ACE score.

They found that less than 1% of the juveniles had an ACE score of zero. The incarcerated juveniles “were seven times more likely to have four or more ACEs (86% compared to 12%)” than the original San Diego cohort. Those are stark numbers.

The relationship of ACEs to criminal offending continues into adulthood. This August, a study in Academic Pediatrics reported that a high ACE score was “significantly associated with various forms of criminal justice contact during young and middle adulthood, including having been arrested, experiencing a greater number of arrests, having been incarcerated in adulthood, having been incarcerated multiple times, and having spent longer periods of time incarcerated.”

Poverty, the traditional “root cause of crime,” can contribute directly to a high ACE score when a child lacks food to eat and clean clothes to wear. But physical neglect is only one factor among many.

A recent Journal headline read: “Report: NM repeat abuse rate ‘among worst’ in US.” That article was, among other things, telling us about New Mexico’s future.

Most kids who grow up in adversity don’t become offenders, of course. ACEs are not fate. But, on a society-wide level, the current shortcomings of child protective services will be reflected in future crime statistics.

Or, to put it another way, the crimes reported in today’s Journal provide a partial accounting of the state’s failures from 10 and 20 years ago.

If we in New Mexico were serious about addressing the crime problem, we would start by safeguarding our children.

Joel Jacobsen is an author who, in 2015, retired from a 29-year legal career. If there are topics you would like to see covered in future columns, please write him at legal.column.tips@gmail.com.