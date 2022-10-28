 Editorial: Call 'cut' on BCSO show - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Call ‘cut’ on BCSO show

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Josephine Medina didn’t want to be on a reality TV show. Neither did her boyfriend, Luis Ramirez, who left his job playing in a mariachi band earlier this month to come to her aid after a tire came loose off another vehicle and struck Medina’s vehicle in the South Valley.

Yet, there they were, on the program “On Patrol: Live,” after a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a camera crew pulled over to check on them. Medina says she and Ramirez, still wearing his mariachi outfit, asked the crew “15 times” to put the cameras away. But she says the deputy told her “if you don’t want to be in it, turn around.”

A BCSO spokeswoman says she thought the show would be a good way to connect with the community. Yeah, if you want to spotlight crime and victimize victims.

And what do taxpayers get for the risk of being humiliated on TV and subsequently mocked on social media in the name of entertainment? The county gets a “nominal insignia fee” for the use of its logo. No thanks.

Former Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chávez banned “COPS” from working with the Albuquerque Police Department in 2001 because the show made the city look “horrible.” The Journal supported kicking “COPS” out of town then, and we support giving the boot to “On Patrol: Live” now.

People whose only “crime” is having their vehicle hit by an errant tire shouldn’t be forced to be on a show, and there’s got to be a better way to get recognition for our hard-working law enforcement officers. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board should make a formal recommendation to the Sheriff’s Office for “On Patrol: Live” to exit the nearest stage door.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

