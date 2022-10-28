Editorial: BernCo commissioners, slow your roll on Senate

There are times when it makes sense for county commissioners to move with great haste to fill a legislative vacancy. This isn’t one of them.

Bernalillo County commissioners are embroiled in a heated debate about the timeline for choosing a replacement for Sen. Jacob Candelaria, an independent from Albuquerque’s West Side who announced Oct. 19 he was resigning that day with two years left on his term. County commissioners appoint replacements for legislative vacancies.

Considering the length of the remaining term — and that the Legislature won’t convene until Jan. 17 — there’s no justification for moving too quickly to name a successor, unless it’s to install a preferred successor before others can apply.

The issue came to a head this week when three Bernalillo County commissioners banded together against Chairwoman Adriann Barboa’s plan to make the appointment Nov. 18, pushing instead to set a special meeting for Monday, Oct. 31. While a heated debate is welcome, it’s shameful the discussion devolved into a personal verbal attack by Commissioner Debbie O’Malley after the meeting ended.

Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty had argued it’s “standard procedure” to make an appointment within two weeks of a resignation. But the timeline has varied — from five days to seven weeks since 2021.

The commission moved fast to fill a House vacancy during the 2022 legislative session, appointing Art De La Cruz to replace Brittney Barreras about five days after Barreras stepped down. It made sense given the need to have a voting member participate in the lawmaking process.

O’Malley says she wanted interested community members to have time to submit applications. “I have talked to the Senate leadership; there’s nothing going on; there’s no reason to rush that. The 31st is coming around the corner. I just don’t think that’s right.” Neither do we.

Rep. Moe Maestas, a West Side Albuquerque Democrat, signaled interest in the Senate seat as soon as Candelaria announced his resignation. He’s an accomplished lawmaker who would stack up against other candidates on his track record alone. So why are the three commissioners hell-bent on squeezing others out of the field? We should hope that, if chosen, Maestas would prefer to emerge as a well-vetted appointee from a fair and open process rather than enter the Senate with the whiff of backroom dealing.

Commissioners should stick with Barboa’s timeline and put off a selection meeting until Nov. 18.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.