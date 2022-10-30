Silver mining puts Mogollon back in the crosshairs

In the remote and tiny town of Mogollon, New Mexico, an impending disaster of broad proportions is underway.

Much like the lone prospector with “gold fever” of days gone by, Summa Silver Corporation, a foreign-owned exploration company, has begun drilling in the Mogollon area in hopes of finding high-grade ore that the miners of the past missed. And just like the old-time prospector motivated by the greed of striking it rich, Summa Silver has recently staked additional mining claims expanding deep into Forest Service land encompassing thousands of acres of private and public lands.

Many local residents are concerned what the future may hold. If Summa Silver gets its way, Mogollon will be transformed into an industrial mining site, or, as CEO Galen McNamara states: “a classic American mining district.” Gone will be the serenity, the wildlife, the days-gone-by feeling that visitors and locals alike cherish. Noise, dust and light pollution will rule the day. Oversized and overweight trucks utilizing Mogollon’s narrow mountain road will turn a once beautiful scenic drive into a nightmare commute for all.

In the 100 years since Mogollon’s mining heyday, the environment surrounding Mogollon has renewed itself. Ponderosa pine, Douglas fir and piñon pine once again cover the steep slopes, and wildlife abounds including several threatened and endangered species.

The town itself was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1987 and is recognized as having one of the best restored collection of historic buildings in New Mexico. The surrounding area is also rich in Native American culture and artifacts.

Within close proximity to Mogollon, the Cosmic Campground located within the Gila National Forest became an international dark sky designation in 2016 due to its special recognition of its darkest skies status within the southwest region.

Established as the first federally designated wilderness in 1924, the Gila Wilderness borders the Mogollon area. Mogollon is the western gateway to the wilderness and is host to avid hunters and increasing numbers of hikers, mountain bikers and equestrian enthusiasts traveling the Continental Trail.

Naturally, our local community and other stakeholders want to understand what the development of “a classic American mining district” means to Mogollon and its surrounding area. Will it lead to:

1) a lower quality of life

2) noise and dust pollution

3) degradation of our local environment

4) decimation of our thriving wildlife

5) disruption to our local tourism

6) cancellation of our dark sky status

7) a diminished wilderness experience

8) damage to our historical buildings and

9) desecration of Warm Springs Chiricahua Apache sacred ground?

Three watersheds surrounding Mogollon – Mineral, Silver and Whitewater creeks – could become depleted and contaminated, risking the water supply not only for Mogollon, but for the downstream towns of Alma, Glenwood and Pleasanton. The pain would be felt by local residents, ranchers and farmers alike. Water rights would become costly and hard to find while local wells would run dry as a classic water grab is exercised to service the “classic American mining district.”

As history shows, once again the prospector will abruptly leave town with all the riches in hand when the profitable ore runs out. Operations will shutter, leaving the local communities holding the bag.

What is the value of gold and silver when its extraction costs our environment and communities so dearly?