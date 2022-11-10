Skilled apprenticeships key to solving trucker shortage

Transportation of goods via interstate commerce and rural routes is crucial to every aspect of our economy. We depend on professional truck drivers to get our products and goods from point A to point B in a safe and timely fashion, without being damaged. To meet those needs during an increasingly demanding time, we must explore options that allow driver recruitment to become part of solving the driver shortage problem.

Driver shortages have been an industry-wide challenge for decades, but the unexpected pandemic caused unprecedented disruptions to our supply chain and increased demand for goods, taking the driver shortage to an all-time high. The trucking industry was short approximately 80,000 drivers last year, with a growing demand and a forecast shortage of 160,000 by year 2030. So how do we as a nation address this? Perhaps you’ve seen ads on billboards or the backs of semi-trucks offering thousands of dollars in signing bonuses to drivers willing to switch employers. This strategy may fill the gap in the immediate term, but playing musical chairs with drivers does not solve the long-term driver shortage problem.

The best way to tackle the driver shortage is through skilled apprenticeship programs where students work with seasoned industry professionals to learn an in-demand trade. These programs, which are increasingly common in trucking and mechanics, offer tuition-free classroom instruction, safety lessons, mentorship and on-the-road training. Altogether, they offer apprentices a clear path to a middle-class income and the ability to care for their families.

I first learned of these programs as governor of New Mexico and, in the years since, have seen how apprenticeships can transform lives by offering men and women not just a job, but a career.

As governor, I traveled every highway in New Mexico. I saw interstate commerce taking place every step of the way, whether it was drivers hauling agricultural commodities, milk, water, sand or oil and gas in rural New Mexico, or long-haul trucks transporting commercial goods down interstates 25 and 40. I met with many industry leaders who took great pride in knowing New Mexico’s economy was growing and thriving, New Mexicans were employed, and our products were dispersed in a safe and timely manner.

This is why I am especially proud of the work we’re doing in Albuquerque. This week, I’ll hand 10 apprentices who have just become the nation’s newest professional semi-truck drivers the certificates that will mark the completion of months of work and dedication toward their studies. These students recently received their commercial driver’s license (CDL), which enables them to operate a state-of-the-art semi-truck. I’m honored to join New Mexico’s first apprenticeship class taught by instructors and safety trainers at Yellow Corporation, one of the largest trucking and logistics companies in America. Thanks in part to a partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, skilled apprentices receive free training and instruction, and are also paid an hourly wage while they learn.

Public-private partnerships between Yellow and the DOL help to solve our most vexing workforce challenges, while paving the road for new opportunities for Americans, proving it’s a great time to be a truck driver. CDL drivers are in high demand, the economy is driving the industry, the perception is changing, and drivers are recognized now more than ever as essential and vital.

Free trucker school

Yellow’s CDL Driving Academy offers four weeks of free classroom instruction and behind-the-wheel training with an experienced and highly qualified instructor. The program includes 320 hours of instruction and paid training, saving drivers an average of $7,000 and getting them on the road to competitive pay, health benefits and more time at home. There are currently 22 Yellow driving academies across the U.S., including in New Mexico.