Editorial: 2022 was a good election, but NM can do even better

Congratulations to the winners of Tuesday’s election, and to all the candidates who gave it their all and sacrificed so much time away from family in pursuit of public service.

Despite the bombardment of TV ads and mailers — or maybe because of it — voter turnout was down from 55.6% in 2018 to 52.2%. Another way of looking at that is nearly 48% of New Mexico’s 1.3 million registered voters took a pass.

And that alone is a sad commentary on the state of our representative democracy.

So, too, is the fact New Mexico continues to disenfranchise independents (those who decline to state a party affiliation) by not allowing them to cast a ballot in a primary election unless they claim an allegiance to a major party. We shouldn’t be surprised then that many independents, who account for more than 22% of registered voters, are also taking a pass in general elections. Only about 28% of independents voted this general election, although voting has never been easier with excuse-free absentee balloting and early in-person voting.

Democrats will retain their hold on all state offices from governor to land commissioner, both branches of the Legislature and the judiciary (there’s no Republican on the state Supreme Court and just one on the state Court of Appeals).

That lack of diversity unfortunately isn’t going to change this election cycle. Obviously the major reason is Democrats outnumber Republicans here. But partisan gamesmanship — namely gerrymandering — played a role as well.

The day after Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell won the Congressional District 2 race in November 2020, New Mexico House speaker Brian Egolf warned the southern-based district would be redrawn in such a way that “we’ll have to see what that means for Republican chances to hold it.”

Democrats followed through on the threat, ignoring the recommendations of a Redistricting Task Force and subsequent Citizen Redistricting Committee by splitting Albuquerque, Roswell and Hobbs into different congressional districts to divide communities of interest, suppress voices of conservative and rural voters and minimize chances of Republicans winning even a single congressional race.

It worked. While the Journal Editorial Board endorsed Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez as the better candidate, it’s hard to argue the reconstituted district did not play a role in Herrell losing by 1,224 votes. (And at the state House level, essentially gerrymandering longtime Corrales Republican state Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert out of Rio Rancho and into Corrales to put her out of office as well.)

Here’s to all the members of our delegation embracing reasonable bipartisan efforts to move our state and country forward. And to the many highly qualified candidates who won. We are all tired of the trope of being at the bottom of the good lists and top of the bad ones — and hope our elected leaders from both parties can work together to change that.

As to the election itself, New Mexico can be proud of a successful election and election tallying. Under Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, 100% of precincts reported their results by early Wednesday. Compare that to neighboring Arizona, which hadn’t come close to tallying its unofficial results by Thursday afternoon.

And so far allegations of misbehavior by either party are absent, as are losses being blamed on election fraud.

Toulouse Oliver is a longtime advocate for open primaries, and we are optimistic she will be able to give our Decline To State voters a voice in the 2023 Legislature.

And we hope many of the candidates who did not prevail this Election Day continue to serve the state of New Mexico in their professional capacities or make another run for public office, as New Mexico needs their expertise and passion.

New Mexico is a great state in great part because of diversity. Unfortunately, we lack political diversity and diversity of thought, and the checks and balances they bring.

We hope the candidates and voters who participated this year will continue to step up, let their voices be heard again and encourage others to run, to serve, to volunteer and especially to vote.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.