Time to shore up defenses against flu, COVID-19 and other unwelcome viral visitors

Yes, it is the 2022-23 flu season. And while influenza makes you feel lousy-fever, body aches, tiredness, cough, the list of symptoms goes on and on – the flu vaccine helps us avoid/minimize the effects of the flu. Talk with your health care provider or the professionals administering the flu vaccine with any questions or concerns you have.

The CDC (cdc.gov/flu) gives the following recommendations:

Flu vaccine

Who should get it?

According to the CDC, everyone 6 months of age and older should get an influenza vaccine every season, with rare exceptions. There are several flu shots approved for use in people as young as 6 months old and older, and two are approved only for adults 65 years and older. Flu shots also are recommended for pregnant people and people with certain chronic health conditions. The nasal spray flu vaccine is approved for use in people 2 years through 49 years of age, though people who are pregnant or who have certain medical conditions should not receive the nasal spray flu vaccine. For people younger than 65 years, the CDC does not recommend any one flu vaccine over another.

Ideally you should get a flu vaccine by the end of October, but if you have not gotten it yet, it’s not too late. There are many places, including your local pharmacy and doctors’ offices, offering flu shots. Call or make an appointment online. Statewide public health offices are still offering influenza vaccine for children and adults. Contact your local office to schedule an appointment. Statewide influenza vaccination clinics can be found at

nmhealth.org/about/phd/idb/imp/fluv/

What’s different for 65 and up?

People 65 years and older are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications compared with young, healthy adults. This increased risk is due in part to changes in immune defenses with increasing age. People 65 years and older should get a flu shot, not a nasal spray vaccine. They can get any flu vaccine approved for use in their age group with no preference for any one vaccine over another. There are regular flu shots that are approved for use in people 65 years and older and there also are three vaccines designed specifically for this age group. Talk to the professional administering the vaccine to select one.

What other preventions can I take?

Many common-sense, good hygiene practices became habits during the pandemic, and we should keep doing them:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

• Cover coughs and sneezes.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Can I get flu from the vaccine?

No, the flu vaccine cannot cause flu. The vaccines either contain inactivated virus, meaning the viruses are no longer infectious, or a particle designed to look like a flu virus to your immune system. While the nasal spray flu vaccine does contain a live virus, the viruses are changed so that they cannot give you the flu.

COVID vaccine, booster

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, which now covers the omicron variant, you can check with your doctor, local pharmacy or the N.M. Department of Health at its website (goodtimes.vaccinenm.org/boosters/) or by phone at 1-855-600-3453, option 3 any day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Can I get a COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time?

Yes, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines, including a flu vaccine, at the same visit. If you have concerns about getting both vaccines at the same time, you should speak with a health care provider.

Other vaccinations

The CDC has an Immunization Schedule page on its website that factors in age (children and adolescents, adults 19 and older), medical conditions including pregnancy, and travel.

There is help identifying what vaccines you need; for example, it is recommended infants get two doses of Hepatitis B vaccine by age 2 months and persons 50 years and older receive the Zoster (shingles) vaccine.

The schedules at cdc.gov/vaccines/ lay out when it is optimal to get vaccines for many nasty, even fatal, but preventable diseases, including rotavirus, diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertusis (whooping cough), flu, pneumonia, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (chicken pox), hepatitis A, human papilloma virus and meningococcal disease.

Vaccination record

Your physician should have your vaccination records; it’s important to keep them in the loop when you schedule and receive vaccines. In addition, VaxViewNM enables individuals, parents and guardians to access, save and/or print official immunization records. This eliminates the need to carry multiple or aged documents and allows you to access your shot record anytime you need. VaxViewNM is mobile friendly and uses two-factor authentication. The record includes your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Search VaxViewNM to get to the portal.