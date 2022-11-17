 What can be done to stop bad behavior on APS buses? - Albuquerque Journal

What can be done to stop bad behavior on APS buses?

By Florentina Lopez And Reuben Apodaca / BUILDING REPS FOR SCHOOL BUS EMPLOYEES OF ALBUQUERQUE FEDERAtion OF CLASSIFIED PROFESSIONALS LOCAL #4129

Bad behavior on Albuquerque Public Schools buses isn’t rampant, but it does seem to plague certain routes more than others.

On the routes where the problem seems to be incessant, a number of factors probably contribute to bad behavior and we believe that this, in turn, probably leads to high turnover in school bus drivers.

In the recent past, one solution for dealing with bad behavior was to suspend a student from riding the bus. Currently, it is our understanding that APS is following a policy to avoid suspending students if at all possible, and that apparently extends to student transportation privileges. So, what other solutions do we have to help provide a safe, stress-free environment for the students and the driver?

One solution would be to place another adult, such as a school bus attendant, aide or monitor (the terms are used interchangeably), on the bus. APS currently has about four dozen attendants who are assigned primarily to special needs (SPED) school buses. Recently, due to unusual circumstances brought about by the pandemic, a handful of SPED school bus teams consisting of the driver and an attendant were assigned temporarily to cover general education (GenEd) routes. Many of these routes were the vacant routes previously mentioned. In all cases that we are aware of, these routes were run by the SPED teams with little or no difficulty. It could be argued that the primary reason for this success was the inclusion of the attendant on these routes.

We don’t think an attendant is needed on every GenEd school bus, but an attendant should be considered for the routes that are experiencing ongoing disciplinary problems. Attendants should be assigned to go with every newly hired driver for a probationary period, unless one is already assigned to the route. A pool of standby attendants should be available to be paired with a standby driver who has to substitute on a GenEd bus route.

APS does its best to operate all of its SPED and GenEd school bus routes safely. Its school bus employees enjoy their jobs and most have been doing it for many years. All students deserve a safe school bus to ride in and APS school bus employees should not have to dread coming to work every day.

